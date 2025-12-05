FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 10, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Detroit to March for Human Rights, Demanding End to U.S. Wars & Domestic Militarization

DETROIT – CODEPINK Detroit will join a coalition of grassroots organizations for a Human Rights Day march and rally this Saturday, December 13. The action, called by the Detroit Anti-War Committee, will center on collective resistance to the Trump administration’s escalating militarism abroad and racist policies at home.

Event Details:

WHAT : Human Rights Day March & Rally

WHEN: Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM

WHERE : Hart Plaza (1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226)

CO-SPONSORS : Detroit Anti-War Committee (@detroitantiwar), FRSO Detroit (@frsodetroit), Engineers Against Apartheid (@engineersagainstapartheid)

The rally marks International Human Rights Day, the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Seven decades later, U.S. policies systematically violate the rights of people globally, from Palestine to Venezuela, and within its own borders.

"We’re demanding a shift away from militarism and toward real investment in human needs. This administration pours unlimited resources into war, occupation, and repression. Whether in Gaza, Venezuela, or through ICE and police violence at home, the attacks are interconnected. Our resistance must be, too. U.S. out of everywhere,” said CODEPINK Detroit organizer Jackie.

Demands:

An immediate end to all U.S. military aid to Israel and a halt to the genocide in Gaza.

Stop U.S. military threats and economic warfare against Venezuela.

End all deportations, establish sanctuary policies, and abolish ICE.

Defend community control over police and oppose the deployment of troops in U.S. streets.

Divert funding from the global war economy to meet human needs at home.

The action connects U.S. foreign policy to domestic repression, highlighting how the trillion-dollar war budget enables the militarization of police and the expansion of agencies like ICE.

“Human Rights Day is not a celebration—it’s a call to struggle,” organizers stated. “Every day of this administration is an attack on our rights. We invite all people of conscience to join us in the streets to say ‘No More!’ to Trump’s agenda of war and repression.”

###