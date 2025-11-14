Episode 329: War Economy vs. Peace Economy: Lessons from Venezuela and the Fight for Our Future: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans breaks down how the U.S. war economy shapes our politics, our culture, and our daily lives while offering a clear path toward building a peace economy rooted in care and community. Later on the show, Michelle Ellner connects these ideas to Venezuela, where communes and social programs have helped restore dignity to people long made invisible. As Washington pushes the region toward another conflict, despite 70% of Americans opposing a war with Venezuela, we explore what it means to resist the war economy and strengthen the movements creating a future based on sovereignty, connection, and collective well-being.
