Dec. 9, 2025

CODEPINK to Join ‘No Troops in DC, No Troops in Venezuela’ Rally Set for Human Rights Day in Washington

WASHINGTON —The DC Against Trump Agenda coalition will hold a rally on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at 14th and U Streets NW to protest the deployment of U.S. troops in Washington, D.C., and Venezuela. The event coincides with Human Rights Day and precedes the scheduled withdrawal of National Guard troops from the capital on Dec. 11.

The coalition plans to highlight how the presence of military forces in civilian areas undermines public safety and democratic principles. They also oppose U.S. military involvement in Venezuela - a position that a majority of people in the United States hold.

"Militarization does not make us safe—from the streets of occupied D.C. to Palestine," said CODEPINK D.C. organizer Olivia DiNucci. "More warmongering in Venezuela and the region at large only creates more chaos and destabilization. If this so-called peace president wants peace, he should invest his 'America First' dollars in healthcare, housing, and climate justice."

The rally's demands include the removal of troops from D.C., an end to the militarization of the Capitol, and an end to U.S. military aggression in Venezuela and the surrounding region.

The event is co-organized by DC Against the Trump Agenda and 50501 DC.

