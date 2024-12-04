Check out our activities for the Week of December 2, 2024

Excerpt is from our action alert ”Lying to Children”
CODEPINK DC members in the halls of Congress, demanding peace, justice, and an Free Palestine!
- Biden: Meet These Key Demands Before Your Term Ends!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Join the Hunger Strike for Northern Gaza!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Tell the Biden Admin: Stop Escalating in Ukraine! Peace now!
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
- CODEPINK Members Among 19 Arrested at University of Wisconsin Board of Regents Meeting
- Biden's last chance on Cuba
- Lying to children?
- Bay Area Constituents to Hold Die-In Outside Sen. Padilla's Office - Stop Funding Genocide!
- Today is the day!
- What is he thinking?!
- Named and Shamed: All the Women in the Biden Administration Complicit in the Israeli Genocide of Gaza
- Truce in Lebanon: Can Diplomacy Rise from the Ruins?
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up December 2024
On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd speaks with Scott Horton, author of a new book, Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine. In the second half of the program, we bring you segments from CODEPINK Congress with Antony Lowenstein, author of The Palestine Laboratory, and Nora Lester Murad, key organizer of DROP THE ADL (Anti-Defamation League) From Schools Campaign.
Expel the ADL from our schools: San Luis Coastal Unified School District activists
Local Peace Economy Gathering: December 4th, 2024 | Meeting the Moment With the Peace Economy
Peace in Ukraine-When? CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
This is what selective outrage looks like.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 4, 2024
How can @SpeakerPelosi claim to care about genocide while she keeps funding the genocide in Gaza? She speaks out for the Uyghurs but won’t lift a finger for Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/fJh6tNzf67
Confronting Rep. Tom Suozzi: US-made weapons are being used to take lives in Gaza every single day. 78 people killed only yesterday—how long will US politicians ignore the ICC’s warning of plausible genocide and fail to take action to stop this? pic.twitter.com/UsxZMx9pgi— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 5, 2024
Rep. Wilson is still using the “human shield” argument to justify the mass killing of civilians in Gaza.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 5, 2024
Teachers, aid workers, doctors, and children are not “shields” — they are human beings. Using this rhetoric to defend indiscriminate bombing is nothing short of dehumanizing.… pic.twitter.com/wWtV9C8HAu
There are 49 days left in Biden's presidency. Before Trump takes office, he has a chance to put up safeguards and set the course towards peace and accountability. This week, we'll be announcing our key demands for Biden before he leaves office. You can sign our letter to him at https://www.codepink.org/bidenlist♬ original sound - CODEPINK
With 48 days left in his Presidency, we say to Biden: there's still time to lift sanctions & re-engage in diplomacy with Iran! ⏳ See our full list of demands & add your name at codepink. org / bidenlist (in bio)♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Biden has 47 days left to make a difference before Trump takes office, and we've got 5 key demands. Today, we say: TAKE CUBA OFF THE STATE SPONSORS OF TERROR LIST & LIFT THE EMBARGO! 🇨🇺 💗 Read the rest of our demands and add your name at codepink.org/bidenlist (link in bio)♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Biden has 45 days left before Trump takes office — he should use it! Today, we're rounding out our week of demands for his final days in office by telling him NOW is the time to end weapons shipments to Israel, impose an arms embargo, and get aid into Gaza! Find our full list of demands and add your name at codepink.org/bidenlist.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
so the tiktok ban is moving forward... #savetiktok♬ original sound - CODEPINK