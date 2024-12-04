Check out our activities for the Week of December 2, 2024

Skip navigation

CODEPINK DC members in the halls of Congress, demanding peace, justice, and an Free Palestine!

On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd speaks with Scott Horton, author of a new book, Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine. In the second half of the program, we bring you segments from CODEPINK Congress with Antony Lowenstein, author of The Palestine Laboratory, and Nora Lester Murad, key organizer of DROP THE ADL (Anti-Defamation League) From Schools Campaign.

Expel the ADL from our schools: San Luis Coastal Unified School District activists 

Local Peace Economy Gathering: December 4th, 2024 | Meeting the Moment With the Peace Economy 

Peace in Ukraine-When? CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

There are 49 days left in Biden's presidency. Before Trump takes office, he has a chance to put up safeguards and set the course towards peace and accountability. This week, we'll be announcing our key demands for Biden before he leaves office. You can sign our letter to him at https://www.codepink.org/bidenlist

With 48 days left in his Presidency, we say to Biden: there's still time to lift sanctions & re-engage in diplomacy with Iran! ⏳ See our full list of demands & add your name at codepink. org / bidenlist (in bio)

Biden has 47 days left to make a difference before Trump takes office, and we've got 5 key demands. Today, we say: TAKE CUBA OFF THE STATE SPONSORS OF TERROR LIST & LIFT THE EMBARGO! 🇨🇺 💗 Read the rest of our demands and add your name at codepink.org/bidenlist (link in bio)

@codepinkalert Biden only has 46 days left in his presidency, but that's still enough time to set the precedent that the U.S. and China can work together! Today, we say #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Biden has 45 days left before Trump takes office — he should use it! Today, we're rounding out our week of demands for his final days in office by telling him NOW is the time to end weapons shipments to Israel, impose an arms embargo, and get aid into Gaza! Find our full list of demands and add your name at codepink.org/bidenlist.

so the tiktok ban is moving forward... #savetiktok

