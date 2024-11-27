I don’t know who is running the show at the White House, but whoever is calling the shots needs a reality check. Halfway out the door, President Biden or National Security Advisor Sullivan or Secretary of State Blinken–whichever Dr. Strangelove is in charge— approves Ukraine’s use of US ballistic missiles to strike deep inside Russia.

The last time I checked Russia had 5,580 nuclear warheads.

Upon hearing that Biden had approved ATACMS (pronounced “attack ’ems”), Russia lowered the threshold on the use of nuclear weapons to say that any nuclear power, like the US, that helps a non-nuclear power attack Russia could be obliterated. Biden is playing with fire, playing with our lives, and playing with the future of the planet!

This is not a movie. I wish it were. I wish I someone would tell me this was all a dream — no, it’s a possible nightmare, a nuclear catastrophe, with Russia now saying one possible target might be Poland. Poland has a US/NATO military base, capable of carrying nuclear weapons that just opened for business.

Still with me? It doesn’t get any better.

Now the White House is sending cluster bombs to Ukraine to supposedly stop the advance of Russian troops. Cluster bombs are internationally banned for their history of mutilating children and civilians decades after wars come to an end. Biden is leaving a decades-long legacy of death and violence behind him.

One misstep or accident by Ukraine, the US or Russia and we could all be history, but not if we act and demand Biden rethink his disastrous policy in his final days in office.

Onwards,

Marcy Winograd, CODEPINK