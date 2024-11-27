As President Biden’s term comes to a close, the urgency to act on Cuba has never been greater. We’ve created a list of immediate actions President Biden can take before the end of his term. One key priority is removing Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism (SSOT) list. Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with Senator Marco Rubio poised to become Secretary of State, threatens to cement a dangerous legacy of isolation and aggression toward Cuba. Rubio’s long-standing, hardline policies have inflicted severe harm on Cuban families, promoted migration to the US and fueled regional instability.

Sign our petition to President Biden outlining our call for the remainder of his presidency, and we’ll ensure it reaches the White House. One key demand is for him to fulfill his promise and remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list before his term ends.

In 2021, the Trump administration identified Cuba as a state sponsor of terror because Cuba refused to extradite individuals of Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN). But the Cuban government was merely adhering to the terms of the Peace Accords. President Petro of Colombia ultimately rescinded the extradition request as part of his ‘total peace’ campaign, yet Biden continues to keep Cuba on the list.

Another justification used by the Trump administration was that Cuba supposedly provides a safe haven for those escaping the U.S. justice system. However, none of the U.S. citizens living in Cuba for the past three decades have been proven guilty of international terrorist offenses. Urge President Biden to act now: Remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list before it’s too late.

Senator Rubio has proudly boasted about crafting the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Cuba. This approach included the de facto closure of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, severe restrictions on travel and remittances, the creation of the State Department’s Restricted Entities List, and the designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. These policies have not only crippled Cuba’s economy but also disrupted remittance flows, harmed Cuban families, devastated small businesses, exacerbated the largest wave of Cuban migration in history, and ignored the will of most Americans who favor diplomacy over isolation. Rubio’s legislative agenda—framed as a fight for democracy and human rights—has consistently resulted in more suffering for the Cuban people. His measures to impose sweeping sanctions disproportionately impact vulnerable communities, stymie economic opportunity, and hinder U.S.-Cuba cooperation on critical issues like migration, climate change, and public health.

The responsibility for removing Cuba from the SSOT list lies squarely on President Biden. The process requires only 45 days. The clock is ticking and swift action is necessary to ensure this unjust designation is reversed before the end of his term. Tell President Biden to honor his promise by removing Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list now. The United Nations has overwhelmingly called for an end to the embargo, and the global community is watching.

As an even more hawkish administration takes power in January, with Marco Rubio spearheading its international agenda, our mission to promote peace, justice, and solidarity has never been more urgent.

With endless hope and gratitude,

Medea, Michelle and the CODEPINK team

