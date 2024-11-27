I feel so frustrated when I see the world ablaze with crises, but when I look for more information, I’m overwhelmed by Western propaganda that justifies invasions, wars, and occupation. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has spent the last year attempting to change the definition of antisemitism by making criticism of Israel illegal and demonizing protests against genocide. Now, the ADL wants to ensure children in the U.S. are primed to fall for Western propaganda by bringing it directly into classrooms under the guise of diversity and genocide education. Their curriculum weaponizes the Holocaust to excuse Israeli occupation, justify the Zionist expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians during the Nakba, and erase the U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza from collective memory. Instead of fostering justice, the ADL’s lessons plant propaganda amongst impressionable children to perpetuate their narrative.

Eroding future generations’ ability to critically analyze global events will no doubt create issues beyond the classroom — it shapes how we perceive crises around the globe. The ADL wants children to be given their racist narrative about Palestinians and accept it without any critical thinking. Children not being able to ask questions or get the answers they deserve is bad for society as a whole, children should be given all the tools they need to analyze and think about the world around them. The ADL wants to take that away. When people can’t think critically, it’s much easier for political leaders to manufacture consent for endless wars at the expense of the innocent people who will inevitably suffer from them.

Some of us are fortunate enough to have learned how to see through the propaganda, but how will children be able to do so when they’re being primed for the opposite? How can we hope to dismantle systems of violence if our children are taught to see them as justified? When the US sends bombs abroad, our children should be able to wonder why those bombs should ever be used to kill other kids.

We’ve seen the effects of the lack of critical thinking and media literacy. In October 2023, the propaganda machine went into overdrive to manufacture consent for Israel’s genocide campaign in Gaza. The lies and dehumanization led to many Americans justifying the bombing of Gaza. Gaza, and the Southwest Asia and North African (SWANA) region as a whole, are normalized as places where conflict takes place. This quells the uproar that should happen when Israel kills over 100 people in one day, like what happened over the weekend. While Israel jails 14-year-old children and murders doctors, international humanitarian workers, and Gazans who are seeking to feed their community amid genocide, the Biden administration is advancing an additional $680 million in weapons to the genocidal state. The normalization of Israel’s violence in the region conditions people to accept it as an unchangeable reality rather than recognizing it as the deliberate destruction of humanity.

But the ADL’s curriculum isn’t in every school, and we have time to combat this issue together before it goes too far. We have an entire page dedicated to this on our website that we’re building up by the day. The power of the propaganda machine may be immense, but truth, persistence, and solidarity will shatter even the most entrenched lies. Take the first step by signing the petition to remove propaganda from the classroom!

Let’s ensure that future generations inherit a world built on justice — not deception. It’s our responsibility for the people of Palestine, Syria, and the entire SWANA region.

