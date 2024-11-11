FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 4, 2024

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga |[email protected]

“Stop Funding Genocide!” Die-In at Senator Padilla's Office in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA— On December 6, 2024, at 12:00 PM, concerned constituents will gather outside Senator Alex Padilla’s office at 333 Bush St., San Francisco, to demand that the senator immediately cease voting for U.S. military funding to Israel. This rally is organized by CODEPINK, RACOON (formerly Mega Mouth Rebels), Extinction Rebellion Peace, and United Front Committees for a Labor Party and Against Deportations, with the call to action: "Stop Funding Genocide!"

“Padilla voted for $20 billion more in weapons to Israel. This is despite our urgent need for resources here in California for our families and the overwhelming demands of his constituents to stop supporting genocide with U.S. weapons! Padilla clearly does not care about saving the lives of Palestinians. Padilla’s continued support of U.S. weapons sales to Israel amounts to complicity in ongoing violations of international human rights laws, especially because it is illegal to fund weapons despite Israel’s starvation in Gaza,” said CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster.

The day of action will include picketing, bannering, sidewalk chalking, a die-in, and “Arrest Padilla for Funding Genocide!” street theatre. These efforts aim to pressure Senator Padilla to vote NO on HR 9495 which would strip non-profit status from peace groups, and to stop accepting donations from AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), a powerful lobbying group for pro-Israel policies.

Key Demands:

Stop voting to send weapons to Israel.

Vote NO on HR 9495.

Restore funding for UNRWA and allow food and other aid to enter Gaza.

Stop taking financial contributions from AIPAC.

“Padilla is spending our taxes to fund mass murder, with U.S. weapons, of children, families, ethnic cleansing, genocide, mass destruction of towns, homes, churches, hospitals, drinking water, and farms—all for Israel’s land grab,” said Lawrence Abbott, a concerned constituent.

“Senator Padilla = War Criminal,” said Hank Pelliser, another Padilla constituent.

