Dec. 5, 2024

19 Students and Community Members Arrested at University of Wisconsin Board of Regents Meeting

Madison, WI – Today, 19 students and community members were arrested during a protest at the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents meeting. The demonstration was a response to the Board’s ongoing failure to address student concerns following the encampment, where students voiced demands regarding the school’s investment policies and its response to recent events. The group included activists from CODEPINK, UW-Milwaukee Popular University for Palestine, Wisconsin for Palestine, Wisconsin YDSA, SJP UW-Madison, FRSO Wisconsin, and SDS-UWM.

In September, a group of students met with the Board to raise questions about the university’s handling of the encampments and to push for divestment from certain industries. The Board assured students that they could submit further questions for a response. However, after several months of silence, the Board last week deferred responsibility to campus administration, despite the Board’s role in managing the university’s funds and being the ultimate decision-makers on investment and divestment matters.

Protesters today gathered to demand answers and accountability from the Board. Nineteen individuals were arrested, some for holding signs and peacefully standing in protest, while others were detained under unclear circumstances. In one incident, a female protester was forcefully slammed against a wall by law enforcement. “She was following instructions and walking away, and a cop forcibly pinned her to the wall while all his coworkers looked on,” said a CODEPink member in attendance. All individuals have been released, but have been instructed that citations may still lead to arrest.

This event has sparked outrage among students and community members, who are calling for greater transparency, accountability, and responsiveness from the Board of Regents. The protestors insist that the Board fulfill its commitment to engage with student concerns and take meaningful action on divestment and other vital issues facing the university community..

