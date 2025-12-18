Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of December 15, 2025

Excerpt from "The Gift of Stories: Centering Connection and Peace this Gift-Giving Season" by Marie Goodwin & Caitlin Hoyland

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK Coachella Valley held their weekly Vigil for Palestine in Palm Springs.

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

🚨NEW CODEPINK PODCAST!!

Empire on the Rocks Episode 6: The Caribbean and Gaza Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin co-host Empire on the Rocks to update us on resistance at home and abroad. From Trump administration attacks on the Somali community to US military threats against Latin America to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, unpacking the news with an anti-war quiz.

WEBINAR

Unmasking Resource Wars: Rwanda, Congo, & Victoire Ingabire

WEBINAR

Decolonizing December: Anti-Imperial Holidays for the Peace Activist: Campaign Action Weeks

WEBINAR

Local Peace Economy 101: Campaign Action Weeks

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Half of Gaza’s population is living in tents. After days of heavy rain and wind, families are wading through flooded sewage while aid and mobile homes sit blocked at the border. This is not an accident of war. This is a policy choice, and it must be stopped.

@codepinkalert

Trump's blockade on Venezuela is an illegal act of collective punishment. Even if the U.S. claims it is "just blocking oil tankers," the reality is that Venezuela relies on revenue from its oil industry to purchase food, medicine, and other essentials. The blockade also has the effect of intimidating all other cargo ships. No one wants to risk being "accidentally" bombed while delivering goods. After closing the airspace and implementing a blockade at sea, the U.S. is nearly completely cutting Venezuela off from the outside world. Now is the time we all must be as loud as possible to say: HANDS OFF VENEZUELA!

@codepinkalert

SUPPORT THE HUNGER STRIKERS Every day this week, we have been protesting outside of the British Embassy in Washington D.C. in support of the British hunger strikers. The British government must act before it is too late. ✍️ Use our tool to email all of the embassies in US cities: codepink.org/ukhungerstrike

