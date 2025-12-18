Check out our activities for the Week of December 15, 2025

Excerpt from "The Gift of Stories: Centering Connection and Peace this Gift-Giving Season" by Marie Goodwin & Caitlin Hoyland
This week, CODEPINK Coachella Valley held their weekly Vigil for Palestine in Palm Springs.
TOP ACTIONS
- British Embassy: Take Action on the Hunger Strike!
- UEFA: Suspend Israel from European Football!
- Declassify the Memo Now: Stop Trump’s Secret Path to War!
- Support our work and help us continue our bold and irresistible peace movement in 2026!
- Inside Climate News: Militarism is a Climate Story!
- Free Marwan Barghouti!
- Demand 60 Minutes Stop Stoking War!
- Sign the petition to the Trump Administration & Congress to cut the Pentagon budget!
- Venezuela Rapid Response Toolkit
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- The Gift of Stories: Centering Connection and Peace this Gift-Giving Season
- The Last Thing Iraq Needs: US Sanctions Threaten a Nation Trying to Heal
- From Obama to Trump: A Blank Check for Murder
- This Shouldn’t be Secret
- Why are they silent?
- CODEPINK Disrupts Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Dinner; Makes Toast to His Economic War Crimes
- "VENEZUELA IS NOT U.S. PROPERTY" Statement Regarding President Trump's Announcement of Naval Blockade Around Venezuela
- Peace Activists Hold Solidarity Protests Outside British Embassy Supporting Political Prisoner's Hunger Strike
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up December, 2025
🚨NEW CODEPINK PODCAST!!
Empire on the Rocks Episode 6: The Caribbean and Gaza Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin co-host Empire on the Rocks to update us on resistance at home and abroad. From Trump administration attacks on the Somali community to US military threats against Latin America to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, unpacking the news with an anti-war quiz.
WEBINAR
Unmasking Resource Wars: Rwanda, Congo, & Victoire Ingabire
WEBINAR
Decolonizing December: Anti-Imperial Holidays for the Peace Activist: Campaign Action Weeks
WEBINAR
Local Peace Economy 101: Campaign Action Weeks
TOP TWEET #1
No matter how you spin it, this is a war crime.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 16, 2025
These are not combatants. There is no legal justification for bombing them. https://t.co/VluDnFo49H
TOP TWEET #2
Claiming that Venezuela is “surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled” and promising a “shock like nothing they have ever seen” is an explicit threat of force designed to compel submission. Announcing a “total and complete blockade” of Venezuelan oil tankers is, under… pic.twitter.com/moa69HTGW3— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 17, 2025
TOP TWEET #3
BREAKING: Congress has voted down the Venezuela War Powers resolution with a vote of 211 to 213.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 17, 2025
Even with 70% of Americans opposing the war, lawmakers are allowing Trump's senseless, illegal aggression to continue unchecked. pic.twitter.com/OvvFksFc4E
@codepinkalert
Half of Gaza’s population is living in tents. After days of heavy rain and wind, families are wading through flooded sewage while aid and mobile homes sit blocked at the border. This is not an accident of war. This is a policy choice, and it must be stopped.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Trump's blockade on Venezuela is an illegal act of collective punishment. Even if the U.S. claims it is "just blocking oil tankers," the reality is that Venezuela relies on revenue from its oil industry to purchase food, medicine, and other essentials. The blockade also has the effect of intimidating all other cargo ships. No one wants to risk being "accidentally" bombed while delivering goods. After closing the airspace and implementing a blockade at sea, the U.S. is nearly completely cutting Venezuela off from the outside world. Now is the time we all must be as loud as possible to say: HANDS OFF VENEZUELA!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
SUPPORT THE HUNGER STRIKERS Every day this week, we have been protesting outside of the British Embassy in Washington D.C. in support of the British hunger strikers. The British government must act before it is too late. ✍️ Use our tool to email all of the embassies in US cities: codepink.org/ukhungerstrike♬ original sound - CODEPINK