"VENEZUELA IS NOT U.S. PROPERTY" Statement Regarding President Trump's Announcement of Naval Blockade Around Venezuela
16 December 2025

Peace Activists Hold Solidarity Protests Outside British Embassy Supporting Political Prisoner's Hunger Strike
16 December 2025

"“ICE Off Our Streets!" DHS Secretary Kristi Noem DISRUPTED By CODEPINK
11 December 2025

"It's 21st-Century Piracy" CODEPINK Statement on U.S. Seizure of Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast
10 December 2025