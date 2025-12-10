FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 16, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

D.C. Peace Activists Rally at British Embassy to Support Hunger-Striking Political Prisoners

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Peace activists are holding daily demonstrations outside the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., in solidarity with the eight political prisoners in the United Kingdom currently on hunger strike. The protests started today, Dec. 16th, and will go on until Dec. 19, at 3100 Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Dec 16 at 4 pm ET

Thursday, Dec 17 at 1 pm ET

Friday, Dec. 18 at 1 pm ET

WHERE:

British Embassy, 3100 Massachusetts Avenue, NW

The action is to bring attention to the hunger strikers, who have been detained now without trial for over a year, and are demanding immediate bail, the right to a fair trial, the dismissal of terrorism-related charges, an end to censorship, and the closure of Elbit Systems facilities in the U.K. due to the company's involvement in the genocide in Gaza.

This coordinated hunger strike is the largest in the U.K. since 1981, when Irish republican prisoners protested for political status. The current strikers are associated with Palestine Action, a group known for direct actions against Elbit Systems, Israel's largest defense contractor. Elbit's products, including drones and munitions, have been used in Gaza to commit war crimes.

In August 2024, Palestine Action activists allegedly breached Elbit's facility in Filton, England, causing significant damage. Several participants were arrested and have been held without trial since. The hunger strike began in November 2025, with participants' health deteriorating; five have been hospitalized, according to reports.

The D.C. protests aim to pressure British authorities to address the strikers' demands and highlight concerns over the treatment of political prisoners and the U.K.'s role in arms manufacturing linked to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

For more information, please contact Olivia at [email protected]

