Check out our activities for the Week of April 20, 2026

Excerpt from “Exposing the University of Michigan’s Violence Against Chinese Scholars" by Megan Russell
This week for Earth Day, CODEPINK local organizers hosted screenings across the country of Abby Martin's Earth's Greatest Enemy, a powerful new film exposing the U.S. military's
Learn what's emerging this Earth Day!
TOP ACTIONS
- Help expose Pete Hegseth for the war criminal he truly is!
- Demand our media advocate for peace, not war!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
- Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Act Now — Bombs Are Falling! Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Exposing the University of Michigan’s Violence Against Chinese Scholars
- CBS Invited a War Criminal To Their Dinner Party
- Iran’s 10-point Plan Is Still a Workable Basis for Negotiations
- We're building something new!
- 'Arrest Hegseth!' Protest Planned for White House 'War Crimes' Correspondents' Dinner
- "No county commission should police political expression" Statement Regarding Miami-Dade Resolution Targeting CODEPINK
- CODEPINK Reno to Hold Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy' on Earth Day
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April 2026
RADIO
Episode 347: The Cold War & Rise of Christo-Fascism: Host Marcy Winograd talks to CODEPINK activist Rachel Bruhnke, producer of the Cold War Truth Commission, to uncover the lies that haunt us today as we witness the Trump administration’s war on Iran and the rise of Christofascism. On the second half of the program, Marcy and Rachel discuss Pope Leo’s courageous rebuke of Trump’s war mongering.
VIDEO
Episode 348 of CODEPINK Radio: From Iran to South Africa
VIDEO
"No Taxes for War, ICE, & Genocide!" - Tax Day Skit at IRS Office in Santa Rosa, CA
VIDEO
Environmental Defense Fund: Stop Partnering with Climate Villains
TOP TWEET #1
The US military has killed 182 civilians like this.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 20, 2026
Hegseth must be arrested for war crimes. https://t.co/AUGHMC0fj1
TOP TWEET #2
#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/E46xkSr8L3— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 22, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
🇨🇺 Brazil, Spain, and Mexico have released a joint statement in support of Cuban sovereignty and pledge more aid to the island under US blockade pic.twitter.com/A4NWMUbMim— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 20, 2026
@codepinkalert
Today in the House, members voted down a measure to restrict Trump's authority to continue attacking Iran by a vote of 214-213. We paid a visit to the office of the only Democrat who voted with Republicans, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. Had he voted with his party, the bill would have passed. There is no good reason to have voted against this bill. This is an unjustified, unprovoked war is destabilizing the region and the global economy. It should be ended immediately.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
On Palestinian Political Prisoners Day, we visited the offices of the American Medical Association and its president in Chicago, Flint, and Washington, D.C. to demand that the AMA advocate for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from unjust Israeli detention. Dr. Abu Safiya has been imprisoned for over a year with no criminal conviction. He is reportedly being tortured and denied visits with his lawyer. The AMA has a duty to speak out for its colleagues in Palestine who are targeted simply for providing medical care to Palestinians during a genocide.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
At a congressional hearing praising sanctions as tools of U.S. power, we showed up with a different truth: sanctions kill. They deprive families of medicine, food, and basic necessities from Cuba to Iran and beyond. No policy built on collective punishment makes us safer. The American people do not want “security" built on the suffering of children around the world.♬ original sound - CODEPINK