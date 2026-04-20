Check out our activities for the Week of April 20, 2026

Today in the House, members voted down a measure to restrict Trump's authority to continue attacking Iran by a vote of 214-213. We paid a visit to the office of the only Democrat who voted with Republicans, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. Had he voted with his party, the bill would have passed. There is no good reason to have voted against this bill. This is an unjustified, unprovoked war is destabilizing the region and the global economy. It should be ended immediately.