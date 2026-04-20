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Check out our activities for the Week of April 20, 2026

Excerpt from “Exposing the University of Michigan’s Violence Against Chinese Scholars" by Megan Russell

Read it here!

This week for Earth Day, CODEPINK local organizers hosted screenings across the country of Abby Martin's Earth's Greatest Enemy, a powerful new film exposing the U.S. military's 

Learn what's emerging this Earth Day!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 347: The Cold War & Rise of Christo-Fascism: Host Marcy Winograd talks to CODEPINK activist Rachel Bruhnke, producer of the Cold War Truth Commission, to uncover the lies that haunt us today as we witness the Trump administration’s war on Iran and the rise of Christofascism. On the second half of the program, Marcy and Rachel discuss Pope Leo’s courageous rebuke of Trump’s war mongering.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

Episode 348 of CODEPINK Radio: From Iran to South Africa

VIDEO

"No Taxes for War, ICE, & Genocide!" - Tax Day Skit at IRS Office in Santa Rosa, CA

VIDEO

Environmental Defense Fund: Stop Partnering with Climate Villains

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@codepinkalert

Today in the House, members voted down a measure to restrict Trump's authority to continue attacking Iran by a vote of 214-213. We paid a visit to the office of the only Democrat who voted with Republicans, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. Had he voted with his party, the bill would have passed. There is no good reason to have voted against this bill. This is an unjustified, unprovoked war is destabilizing the region and the global economy. It should be ended immediately.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

On Palestinian Political Prisoners Day, we visited the offices of the American Medical Association and its president in Chicago, Flint, and Washington, D.C. to demand that the AMA advocate for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from unjust Israeli detention. Dr. Abu Safiya has been imprisoned for over a year with no criminal conviction. He is reportedly being tortured and denied visits with his lawyer. The AMA has a duty to speak out for its colleagues in Palestine who are targeted simply for providing medical care to Palestinians during a genocide.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

At a congressional hearing praising sanctions as tools of U.S. power, we showed up with a different truth: sanctions kill. They deprive families of medicine, food, and basic necessities from Cuba to Iran and beyond. No policy built on collective punishment makes us safer. The American people do not want “security" built on the suffering of children around the world.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK