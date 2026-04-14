FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 21, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Statement on Miami-Dade Resolution Targeting Peace Activists and Cuba Solidarity

CODEPINK strongly condemns the resolution before the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners attacking our organization and those who traveled to Cuba to support the Cuban people. This resolution is nothing but an attempt to criminalize solidarity and intimidate anyone who challenges decades of failed U.S. policy toward Cuba.

CODEPINK did not travel to Cuba to “prop up a regime.” We traveled to bring humanitarian aid, meet with communities, witness the impact of the U.S. blockade and build people-to-people connections. We brought medicinal supplies to hospitals, met with families, and saw firsthand how ordinary Cubans are suffering from U.S. economic terrorism.

The real issue is not that U.S. citizens visited Cuba to bring food and medicines. The real issue is that elected officials are attacking this humanitarian mission for political gain instead of addressing the urgent needs of their own communities.

This resolution repeats tired Cold War rhetoric while ignoring reality: the U.S. embargo has been condemned by the overwhelming majority of the world year after year at the United Nations.

We reject the smear campaign against independent journalists, streamers and activists who dare to show a side of Cuba that does not fit the political narrative of exile hardliners. No county commission should police political expression or target those who challenge failed policies.

CODEPINK stands with the people of Cuba in their right to live without collective punishment and foreign domination. We will continue organizing delegations, delivering aid, speaking out and demanding an end to the blockade.

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