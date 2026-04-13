FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 20, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Reno to Host Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy' on Earth Day

SPARKS, Nevada — CODEPINK Reno will host a screening of "Earth's Greatest Enemy," a documentary by Abby Martin, on April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th St., Sparks, Nev. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $10.

The film examines the environmental impact of the U.S. military, highlighting its role as a significant institutional polluter. Through investigative journalism and narratives from affected communities, it explores the ecological consequences of military operations.

“This Earth Day, we want our community to think beyond saying no to plastic straws or dropping their cereal boxes in the recycling bin. We want our community to learn about the world's biggest polluter and hear from local environmental groups how they can stand up for a world where current and future generations are no longer victims of the climate crisis.” Maya, CODEPINK Reno

Following the screening, a community discussion will be held with CODEPINK Reno and local environmental groups, focusing on actionable steps individuals can take to address environmental challenges.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the film begins at 6 p.m., and the discussion starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at Eventbrite.

For more information, contact Maya Delgado at [email protected].

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