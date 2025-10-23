Episode 326: Venezuela, Gaza & the Epstein-Israel Connection: Co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin explore Venezuelas peaceful overture to Trump, question UN approval of the Gaza occupation plan and discuss Epsteins relationship with former Israeli Prime Minister Barak. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy speaks with Delaney Nolan, an independent journalist and author of The Nation magazine article, AI Is Going to Kill Everyone You Love. The Surprise Is How.