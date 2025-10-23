Episode 325: Defund the Pentagon & Kick the Military Out of Our Cities!
14 November 2025

This week on CODEPINK Radio: As the...

Episode 324: War, Sanctions, and the Classroom: The Global Fight for Truth and Peace
6 November 2025

Marcy Winograd and co-host Teri Mattson connect...

Episode 323: Monroe Doctrine 2.0: Washington’s War on Latin America
31 October 2025

Two centuries after it was first declared,...

Episode 322: The Israel Lobby, Trump’s Warpath, and the Latin American Pushback
23 October 2025

This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd...