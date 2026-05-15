Together we made a difference! Thank you for joining with us these last months as we called on the American Medical Association (AMA) to follow through on their oath to Do No Harm and advocate for the doctors who are being held prisoner, tortured, and murdered by Israel. Especially Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who exemplifies the barbarism of Israel's behavior toward healthcare workers. As he sits in solitary confinement, Israel keeps extending his detention time for the "crime" of providing medical care to Palestinians during a genocide.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya's life is on the line. Tell AMA delegates to act before it is too late!

Over the last few months, we delivered the petitions you all signed to AMA hospitals and their offices. Last week, we showed up in full force to their annual conference every single day, calling on them to do the right thing. This conference was a place for the AMA to discuss policy. Because of our relentless presence, there were debates on an issue they wanted to ignore, but couldn't: Palestinian healthcare workers.



It's clear that the AMA heard our collective message and that the friends of the movement who are in the AMA were emboldened by our consistent energy. During the conference's scheduled time to amend, remove, and add things to their policies, a handful of resolutions were introduced about Palestine and the blatant attacks its healthcare workers and infrastructure face. There was one resolution in particular that was proof that our work was changing hearts and minds. It reads:

RESOLVED, that our AMA supports efforts to protect, release, and provide restitution to detained noncombatant healthcare workers in all areas of conflict, including Gaza.

Unfortunately, this specific resolution was not passed. But the mere inclusion and debate of the topic means that our persistence sparked conversation and illuminated the issue of Palestine to every single person at the conference. And, because of that, the AMA managed to pass 2 resolutions about the general "protection of healthcare workers and facilities in conflict areas".

Keep the pressure on the AMA to speak out for their colleagues. Send a letter to all AMA delegates!

Here's a recap of the week!







Friday, June 5th: Van billboard outside the first day of the conference. Watch the video here!

Saturday, June 6th: Protest outside the conference.

Watch the video here!





Sunday, June 7th: Banner drop inside the conference.

Watch the video here!

Monday, June 8th: Flyering inside the conference!

Tuesday, June 9th: Walking vigil.

Watch the video here!

The door has been opened, the conversation has been started, and we've emboldened those inside to continue pushing for more. We will continue wherever engagement can make a difference. One of the lessons from this campaign was how few doctors knew about it, and when they learned, they wanted to act. It remains our task to teach with an open heart; people don’t know, but when most learn, they want to do the right thing.

Together, we can continue to shine a light on the brutality and inhumanity of institutions with too much money and power. We won't stop until Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, along with every other Palestinian political prisoner, is freed.

Until Liberation,

Jenin, CODEPINK