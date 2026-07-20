FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2026

Media Contacts: Melissa Garriga, [email protected] or Jenn, CODEPINK Vermont, [email protected]

CODEPINK Vermont Launches 'More Farms, Not Arms' Tour

GLOVER, Vt. – CODEPINK Vermont is set to debut its 'More Farms, Not Arms' trailer tour on Sunday, August 2, at the Bread and Puppet Theatre in Glover. The tour aims to raise awareness about Vermont's involvement in weapons manufacturing and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities within the state.

The initiative seeks to inform Vermonters about the state's role in the defense industry, highlighting that over 33 companies in Vermont produce military equipment. Additionally, Vermont hosts the national headquarters for ICE's tip line and surveillance center. CODEPINK Vermont advocates for the removal of these operations from the state and calls for cutting the Pentagon's trillion-dollar-plus budget and reallocating those funds into healthcare, education, climate justice, and other public services.

“Most Vermonters have no idea that Vermont is manufacturing weapons of war, nor that we are the National HQ for ICE’s Tip Line and Surveillance Center. Our goal is to make sure Vermonters know about these things, and we hope they will join us in demanding that ICE and weapons are evicted from Vermont,” explained Crystal Zevon with CODEPINK Vermont.

Following the Glover event, the tour will continue with stops at the Montpelier Farmers Market on August 8, the Unitarian Church in Montpelier on August 9, and another stop at Bread and Puppet on August 23rd. Each event will feature the organization's distinctive pink horse trailer, equipped with educational materials and interactive displays designed to engage the community on these critical issues.

For more information, please contact CODEPINK Vermont at [email protected]