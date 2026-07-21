FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 5, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Lansing to Participate in 'Feeding the Fight' Event at Michigan State Capitol

LANSING – CODEPINK Lansing announced its participation in the upcoming 'Feeding the Fight' event, scheduled for August 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the East Lawn of the Michigan State Capitol. The event aims to unite mutual aid groups and political organizations to engage with the community through live music and shared meals.

Organized by Flint General Strike U.S., 'Feeding the Fight' seeks to build community solidarity, share resources, and highlight local organizing efforts in Lansing. The event is part of a broader initiative by Flint General Strike U.S. to foster community engagement and support local activism. The organization has been active in promoting social justice and labor rights in the Flint area.

CODEPINK Lansing's involvement underscores its commitment to peace and social justice initiatives, dedication to advocating for non-interventionist policies, and community solidarity.

For more information about the event, please contact Nicki Lavalley at [email protected]

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