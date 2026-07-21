CODEPINK Vermont Launches "More Farms, Not Arms" Tour to Expose VT Weapons & ICE Links
29 July 2026

"Don't Drone Iran" CODEPINK Las Vegas to Hold Protest Outside Nellis AFB
28 July 2026

"NETANYAHU OUT OF THE DMV" Protest Planned for Outside White House
27 July 2026

War Criminal Pete Hegseth Disrupted While Begging for More Money to Commit More War Crimes
21 July 2026