FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga, CODEPINK | [email protected]

CODEPINK Las Vegas to Hold Protest at Nellis Air Force Base Against Drone Operations

Simultaneous Protests Planned at 3 Other U.S. Drone Bases in a “Joint Operation for Peace in Iran.”

LAS VEGAS – CODEPINK Las Vegas, in collaboration with local anti-war organizations, including the local chapter of Veterans For Peace, will hold a protest outside Nellis Air Force Base on July 30 from 6 to 8 a.m., urging military personnel to refuse participation in drone operations targeting Iran.

The demonstration aims to raise awareness about the human cost associated with drone warfare and to encourage service members to consider the legality and morality of such orders. Protesters will display banners and signs, urging Nellis personnel to refuse illegal orders, including refusing to participate in the unprovoked war of aggression in Iran. They will also highlight the hugely disproportionate number of Iranian casualties compared to American casualties resulting from the ongoing conflict.

Nellis Air Force Base has been a focal point for military training and operations, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in combat scenarios. The base's involvement in drone operations has drawn criticism over the years from peace activists concerned about civilian casualties and the ethical implications of remote warfare. To date, 24 - 30 U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones have been destroyed in this conflict. Valued at 50+ million dollars each, when fully equipped, the cost of these losses accentuates the basic human needs that are being severely underfunded at home due to the unjustified and costly inhumane conflicts in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and elsewhere.

The upcoming protest is part of a coordinated effort with similar demonstrations planned at three other drone bases in the U.S., including Beale Air Force Base in California, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, and Hancock Air Force Base in NY. These actions reflect a broader movement advocating for the reevaluation of military strategies, the abolition of militarized drones, and the urgent need for peaceful alternatives.

For more information, please contact Karen Pettit at [email protected].

###