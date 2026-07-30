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Check out our activities for the Week of July 27, 2026

Excerpt from "Beyond the Rubble" by Teri Mattson in conversation with Tim Biondo.

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK Vermont held their monthly Stand Out against war manufacturers in their state.

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 362: Rubio's Red Scare: On the first half of Empire on the Rocks, Medea and Marcy discuss growing opposition to the war on Iran and U.S-Israel military integration. On the second half of our program, our podcasters take a deep dive into Secretary of State Marco Rubio's "Cuba, the Capital of 21st Century Communism." The conspiracy-heavy document attacks both the island nation--long suffering under brutal U.S. sanctions-- and its progressive supporters in the United States. Is Rubio's Red Scare rant a pretext for military intervention in Cuba or a blueprint for persecution of the Left in the U.S? Or is it both?

Apple Pod

VIDEO

Venezuela:  Earthquakes, Recovery, and Community Resilience

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: Poetry Round Table

WEBINAR

Empire On The Rocks: Rubio's Red Scare

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@codepinkalert

Lindsey Graham spent decades urging more war, more bombs, more sanctions, and more military intervention. The world doesn’t need more leaders calling to “flatten” cities or “blow countries off the map.” It needs diplomacy, accountability, and peace.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
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Senator Rick Scott had no answer for the humanitarian catastrophe U.S. policy is causing in Cuba. Instead of responding to questions about children dying, hospitals without electricity, and the devastating impact of the blockade, he resorted to the same tired talking points. The truth is simple: sanctions don’t punish governments. They punish ordinary people. They punish children, patients, families, and anyone trying to survive. No child should die because of a policy designed to strangle an entire country. The blockade is killing Cuba. It’s time to end it.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

John Fetterman calls himself the “conscience” of the Democratic Party while apologizing to Netanyahu for Democrats who oppose unconditional support for Israel. The same John Fetterman who stood by the bombing, starvation, and devastation of Gaza. The same John Fetterman who was the only Democrat to vote against the War Powers Resolution on Iran, helping keep the door open to a wider war. Watch, share, and let him know exactly what you think.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK