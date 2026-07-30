Check out our activities for the Week of July 27, 2026

Excerpt from "Beyond the Rubble" by Teri Mattson in conversation with Tim Biondo.
This week, CODEPINK Vermont held their monthly Stand Out against war manufacturers in their state.
TOP ACTIONS
- Trump & Congress are proposing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget. We need an investment in the people—not profit. What would you fund instead of war?
- Tell the State Department: Your 100-Page Cuba Report is a joke but the blockade isn’t!
- Send a letter to CNN: Urge them to keep the pressure on the Pentagon for transparency & accountability on their war crimes in Iran.
- AMA: Help Save Dr. Abu Safiya's Life NOW!
- Dr. Philip J. Landrigan: Call for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya and detained healthcare workers!
- We are heading back to China! Our next community trip is this October! Join us!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Beyond the Rubble
- From the Great Basin to Gaza: How Nevada’s Data Centers Power a Surveillance Pipeline That Ends at Our Doorstep
- The Effects of The Pentagon’s Out-of-Control 1.5 Trillion War Budget on Hawaii
- CODEPINK Vermont Launches "More Farms, Not Arms" Tour to Expose VT Weapons & ICE Links
- "Don't Drone Iran" CODEPINK Las Vegas to Hold Protest Outside Nellis AFB
- "NETANYAHU OUT OF THE DMV" Protest Planned for Outside White House
- You paid for this.
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up July 2026
RADIO
Episode 362: Rubio's Red Scare: On the first half of Empire on the Rocks, Medea and Marcy discuss growing opposition to the war on Iran and U.S-Israel military integration. On the second half of our program, our podcasters take a deep dive into Secretary of State Marco Rubio's "Cuba, the Capital of 21st Century Communism." The conspiracy-heavy document attacks both the island nation--long suffering under brutal U.S. sanctions-- and its progressive supporters in the United States. Is Rubio's Red Scare rant a pretext for military intervention in Cuba or a blueprint for persecution of the Left in the U.S? Or is it both?
VIDEO
Venezuela: Earthquakes, Recovery, and Community Resilience
WEBINAR
LPE Gathering: Poetry Round Table
WEBINAR
Empire On The Rocks: Rubio's Red Scare
TOP TWEET #1
Wanted war criminal Netanyahu is travelling to the U.S. to meet with Trump for the 8th time.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 27, 2026
He brags they “will celebrate the merging of our military with the American one.”
We will never forget this U.S.-Israeli holocaust. pic.twitter.com/M4DEH1Wb8n
TOP TWEET #2
NOW: As war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu visits D.C., protestors are in the streets demanding his arrest. pic.twitter.com/rP9AIjxyaT— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 28, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
A white phosphorus leak at a U.S. air base has forced residents of Pyeongtaek, South Korea to evacuate their homes.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 29, 2026
The U.S. military has 60+ bases in Korea and 800+ worldwide. All of them pose grave threats to local ecosystems.
U.S. out of Korea, U.S. out of everywhere! https://t.co/RBDWpq3I3f
@codepinkalert
Lindsey Graham spent decades urging more war, more bombs, more sanctions, and more military intervention. The world doesn’t need more leaders calling to “flatten” cities or “blow countries off the map.” It needs diplomacy, accountability, and peace.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Senator Rick Scott had no answer for the humanitarian catastrophe U.S. policy is causing in Cuba. Instead of responding to questions about children dying, hospitals without electricity, and the devastating impact of the blockade, he resorted to the same tired talking points. The truth is simple: sanctions don’t punish governments. They punish ordinary people. They punish children, patients, families, and anyone trying to survive. No child should die because of a policy designed to strangle an entire country. The blockade is killing Cuba. It’s time to end it.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
John Fetterman calls himself the “conscience” of the Democratic Party while apologizing to Netanyahu for Democrats who oppose unconditional support for Israel. The same John Fetterman who stood by the bombing, starvation, and devastation of Gaza. The same John Fetterman who was the only Democrat to vote against the War Powers Resolution on Iran, helping keep the door open to a wider war. Watch, share, and let him know exactly what you think.♬ original sound - CODEPINK