Episode 362: Rubio's Red Scare: On the first half of Empire on the Rocks, Medea and Marcy discuss growing opposition to the war on Iran and U.S-Israel military integration. On the second half of our program, our podcasters take a deep dive into Secretary of State Marco Rubio's "Cuba, the Capital of 21st Century Communism." The conspiracy-heavy document attacks both the island nation--long suffering under brutal U.S. sanctions-- and its progressive supporters in the United States. Is Rubio's Red Scare rant a pretext for military intervention in Cuba or a blueprint for persecution of the Left in the U.S? Or is it both?