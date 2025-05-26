Check out our activities for the Week of May 26, 2025

Excerpt from "Fighting for the Planet means Sovereignty for the Sahel" by Aaron Kirshenbaum and Jasmine Butler
This week, CODEPINK activists across the country fasted in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
CODEPINK Speech at the People’s Assembly for Peace and Justice Rally in Dayton, OH (05/25/25)
WTF: Trump’s Hawk Lands in Mexico & USMCA Assembly
IOF-protected US mercenaries forced Palestinians into dehumanizing gated lines to distribute a tiny amount of aid.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 27, 2025
Then, they left in a helicopter that began shooting at people.
This was never about aid. If it was, they would end the blockade.pic.twitter.com/gOSCCGMJtb
In January, Israel began attacks on the occupied West Bank modeled after its genocidal campaign in Gaza.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 29, 2025
Today, the Israeli government approved 22 new illegal settlements in the West Bank.
This is a colonial terror campaign — the Nakba is now. pic.twitter.com/oeslo1ii4V
May 30, 2025
Outside the Holocaust Museum in DC, we remind visitors: “Never Again” means NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. As they exit a museum dedicated to memory, we urge them to face the present. Gaza is being starved… deliberately. This is genocide! A modern-day holocaust! The world said “never again." So why is it happening again? Stand up. Speak out. Stop the genocide♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert Yesterday, on Day 7 of the #FastForGaza, ♬ original sound - CODEPINK