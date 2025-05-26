Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of May 26, 2025

Excerpt from "Fighting for the Planet means Sovereignty for the Sahel" by Aaron Kirshenbaum and Jasmine Butler

Read it here!

[Photo by Leon Kunstenaar]

This week, CODEPINK activists across the country fasted in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Learn more about the Fast for Gaza Here!

Episode 302: Uprooting Zionist Lies, Seeding Peace: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans and Noura Khoury dig into what it means to resist silence in the face of genocide, the media war on truth, and our new #ViolenceDetox campaign challenging Zionist influence in media and culture. Then we shift gears with Marie Goodwin from the Local Peace Economy at CODEPINK and farmer Jonathan McRay of Silver Run Forest Farm, exploring how tending the land, building local resilience, and growing food with care are radical acts of resistance and seeds of a peace economy.

CODEPINK Speech at the People’s Assembly for Peace and Justice Rally in Dayton, OH (05/25/25)

WTF: Trump’s Hawk Lands in Mexico & USMCA Assembly

This is toxic behavior...

Outside the Holocaust Museum in DC, we remind visitors: “Never Again” means NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. As they exit a museum dedicated to memory, we urge them to face the present. Gaza is being starved… deliberately. This is genocide! A modern-day holocaust! The world said “never again." So why is it happening again? Stand up. Speak out. Stop the genocide

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
