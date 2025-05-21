Have you seen the photos of Palestinian babies who’ve died from starvation? I’ve seen one nearly every day for the past two weeks. What did they do to deserve to die such a painful death? What did they do to deserve to go hungry? Be Palestinian? Be born in Gaza? Children don’t understand geopolitics or war or blockades — they just know that they’re scared, hungry, and their parents don’t have anything to feed them. As they starve, Palestinian children also watch their parents suffer from malnutrition. If this human suffering broadcasted to our phones wasn’t cruel enough, the U.S. and Israel announced an aid plan that was so inhumane, an aid executive resigned over it.

Those are the words of the executive director of the agency tasked with distributing aid in Gaza, Jake Wood. He resigned before the new plan even took effect because he said it would be impossible to implement in a way that wasn’t going to dehumanize Palestinians. The plan moved forward anyways. A tiny amount of food was distributed — thousands of hungry Palestinians stormed the fenced off aid site and armed contractors opened fire on them. The result was death and kidnappings. This is not an aid plan, this is a plan for containment, control and murder.

As Israel continues its brutal starvation campaign in Gaza, Trader Joe’s continues to stock its shelves with Israeli products. Since Trader Joe’s mission is to feed people quality food, wouldn’t Israel starving Palestinians in Gaza raise enough concern for them to stop carrying Israeli products? A company whose mission is to “maintain safe and inviting neighborhood stores” should be deeply concerned about fueling a genocide. So we’re going to help them connect the dots between what they sell and the suffering they support — and we need you to add your voice!

We’re requesting a meeting with Trader Joe’s leadership by June 18 to give them a teach-in on the harmful impact of stocking Israeli products on their shelves. We need your help to make sure they see our request and agree to attend! Send them a letter to raise this demand and get them to meet with us!

Between May 15 and May 25, 180,000 people in Gaza were displaced by Israel, yet we’re meant to rejoice at a regressive aid distribution plan that puts even more people at risk of displacement? Over the weekend, Israel bombed a school-turned-shelter, killing at least 54 people. Even the United Nations has called this new aid plan a distraction. Is doing business with Israel aligned with Trader Joe’s mission? A country that is condemned by international institutions and kills the people that it’s starving as they shelter in schools? Trader Joe’s values “maintaining safe and inviting neighborhood stores,” — well, carrying Israeli products isolates customers who oppose a state committing genocide.

Does Trader Joe’s know just how bad stocking Israeli products actually is? Help us teach them by sending a letter to echo our request to meet with their leadership for a teach-in on their unethical business practices!

Want to apply even more pressure on Trader Joe’s?

👉 Here are other ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Nour and the entire CODEPINK team