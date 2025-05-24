FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coachella Valley CODEPINK Drops “Israel Is Starving Gaza” Banner to Expose Forced Starvation in Gaza

Activists Demand Immediate Aid Access Amid U.S. and Israeli Blockade

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Today, local peace activists with Coachella Valley CODEPINK staged a visual protest by dropping a “Israel Is Starving Gaza” banner over one of the valley’s busiest highways to expose Israel’s forced starvation of 2.1 million people in Gaza. The action coincides with a screening of No Other Land in Palm Springs, featuring an Israeli rabbi and former Gaza settler, that is sparking much-needed conversations around the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Palestine.

“The people of Gaza are being deliberately starved by Israel’s blockade, with the full complicity of the U.S. government and local politicians who refuse to act,” said a Coachella Valley CODEPINK organizer. “Aid must be allowed in immediately—we cannot stand by as 2.1 million people face death by hunger in this modern-day Holocaust.”

The banner drop strategically precedes the film screening to ensure the crisis remains at the forefront of public consciousness, particularly as attendees engage in post-film discussions. Israel has systematically blocked food and humanitarian aid, intensifying what the International Court of Justice has recognized as genocide.

As global outrage grows over Israel’s atrocities, CODEPINK urges the public to hold officials accountable and demand an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted aid access.

