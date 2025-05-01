This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans and Noura Khoury dig into what it means to resist silence in the face of genocide, the media war on truth, and our new #ViolenceDetox campaign challenging Zionist influence in media and culture. Then we shift gears with Marie Goodwin from the Local Peace Economy at CODEPINK and farmer Jonathan McRay of Silver Run Forest Farm, exploring how tending the land, building local resilience, and growing food with care are radical acts of resistance and seeds of a peace economy.

