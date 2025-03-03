Check out our activities for the Week of March 3, 2025

Excerpt from "CA Israel Lobby Aims to Police Ethnic Studies-Why? AB 1468: Don’t say Palestine" by Marcy Winograd
This week, CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans met with Basel Adra, director of No Other Land, Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Film. Learn more about how Hollywood is silencing Palestinian stories:
Every Ramadan, US-supported Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, attack worshipers, and prevent them from praying.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 6, 2025
This is not self-defense. This is terror. https://t.co/QdAP0cLWwb
59% of Democratic voters sympathize with Palestinians more than Israelis.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 6, 2025
Why don't Democrats in office reflect this? https://t.co/qHg0afTfNy
Trump is threatening to cut university funding in an attempt to silence anti-zionist protests.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 4, 2025
For months, Democrats joined Republicans in demonizing students demanding an end to genocide — this is the end result.
Solidarity with the students. Protest is your right. https://t.co/WSwdSaREL8
We visited Rep. Pete Sessions’ office after he signed a letter urging the Attorney General to investigate organizations for simply sharing legal rights information with immigrants. Republicans claim to defend free speech except when it comes to our communities knowing their rights. Don’t let them silence us! Share our ICE has no place in our neighborhoods Toolkit so our neighbors have the information they need to stay safe. https://buff.ly/zuIHMNP♬ original sound - CODEPINK
COPS KETTLE PROTESTORS AT THE OSCARS Right now the LAPD is kettling protestors for challenging Hollywood's complicity in US-Israeli genocide.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Since mainstream media stopped reporting on the devastation on the ground in Gaza, learn from Gaza’s children how their lives are being affected by Israel’s breaches of the ceasefire, and Israel’s genocide campaign entirely. Thank you to Abubaker Abed, a journalist in Gaza, for sending us this footage, and for Raffif and Rahaf for sharing their story and dreams. This IWWD, stand up for Gaza’s women, girls, and families!♬ original sound - CODEPINK