Check out our activities for the Week of March 3, 2025

Excerpt from "CA Israel Lobby Aims to Police Ethnic Studies-Why? AB 1468: Don’t say Palestine" by Marcy Winograd

Read it here

This week, CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans met with Basel Adra, director of No Other Land, Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Film. Learn more about how Hollywood is silencing Palestinian stories:

Read our action alert

Episode 290: Our Journey Through China: In this episode, hear from the CODEPINK activists who went on the November community trip to China.

Revolutionary Women: Histories, Principles & Practices of International Working Women’s Day

Will DOGE Dare Cut The Pentagon? CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

Local Peace Economy Learning Hour with Stephanie Harrison

We visited Rep. Pete Sessions’ office after he signed a letter urging the Attorney General to investigate organizations for simply sharing legal rights information with immigrants. Republicans claim to defend free speech except when it comes to our communities knowing their rights. Don’t let them silence us! Share our ICE has no place in our neighborhoods Toolkit so our neighbors have the information they need to stay safe. https://buff.ly/zuIHMNP

COPS KETTLE PROTESTORS AT THE OSCARS Right now the LAPD is kettling protestors for challenging Hollywood's complicity in US-Israeli genocide.

Since mainstream media stopped reporting on the devastation on the ground in Gaza, learn from Gaza’s children how their lives are being affected by Israel’s breaches of the ceasefire, and Israel’s genocide campaign entirely. Thank you to Abubaker Abed, a journalist in Gaza, for sending us this footage, and for Raffif and Rahaf for sharing their story and dreams. This IWWD, stand up for Gaza’s women, girls, and families!

