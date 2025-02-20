Diplomacy now! CODEPINK Responds to White House Exchange with President Zelensky
28 February 2025

Petition Delivered to Angelina Jolie Asking to Use Her Influence to Demand Netflix Reinstate Palestinian Film Collection
27 February 2025

NEW CAMPAIGN: International Coalition Launches Campaign to Close UK Military Bases in Cyprus
27 February 2025

"No more awards for genocide jobs!" Peace Activists Disrupt Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards
20 February 2025