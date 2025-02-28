FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 7, 2025

CODEPINK Demands Google Maintain "Gulf of Mexico" Name on Maps

Petition Delivery to Take Place at Google Headquarters on March 11, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12:30 PM, CODEPINK Bay Area, will deliver a petition to Google headquarters demanding that the company restore and maintain the historically and internationally recognized name “Gulf of Mexico” on its maps.

This action comes in response to the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps—a decision driven by political pressures rather than a commitment to truth and global recognition.

The name "Gulf of Mexico" dates back to 1550 and is recognized by international bodies like the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN). The Mexican government has rejected renaming, stating no country can unilaterally change the name of an international body of water. According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, sovereignty extends only 12 nautical miles from the coastline.

The petition states that Google’s role as a globally trusted source of geographic information must be upheld, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico undermines international norms, historical accuracy, and global cooperation.

CODEPINK emphasizes that erasing "Mexico" from the Gulf’s name is not just a minor error but part of a broader U.S. strategy to diminish Latin American sovereignty, continuing a legacy of exploitation and marginalization that has been used to justify wars, coups, and economic control over the region.

“Google’s decision could have a lasting negative impact,” said CODEPINK’S co-founder Jodie Evans. “By erasing 'Mexico,' Google sends the wrong message, not just to Mexico but to the entire world. In a time when diplomacy, mutual respect, and historical accuracy matter more than ever, it’s crucial that Google uphold international recognition.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM PT (Rally and Petition Delivery)

Location: Google HQ, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico fits into a larger pattern of anti-Mexican sentiment and U.S. imperialist policies in Latin America. Historically, this pattern has been driven by the Monroe Doctrine, a U.S. policy established in 1823, which proclaimed U.S. authority over the Western Hemisphere and justified military, political, and economic interventions throughout the region.

