March 6, 2025

Protests in Cyprus and London Spotlight Britain's Role in Gaza Genocide Under

London, United Kingdom – Activists in London and Cyprus are holding simultaneous protests on March 9, 2025, to demand an end to Britain’s involvement in the genocide in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Palestine. The protests will highlight Britain’s direct participation in the genocide of the Palestinian people through its colonial Royal Air Force (RAF) bases in Cyprus, particularly RAF Akrotiri, where surveillance flights are being conducted and weapons and soldiers are being transported in support of Israel’s actions.

The decisions to provide arms and intelligence to Israel are made by the UK Ministry of Defence in London and carried out at RAF Akrotiri, a key military installation in Cyprus. Organizers are calling attention to the fact that these actions are being taken against the will of the people in both the UK and Cyprus, and are contributing to the ongoing terror in Gaza.

“If Palestine has taught us anything, it’s that true liberation comes through unity and resilience in the face of struggle. That’s why people in Cyprus and Britain are rising together against the remnants of colonialism, standing strong against the presence of the British bases in Cyprus. Our struggle is not isolated; it is part of a shared fight against imperialism and oppression everywhere,” explained a spokesperson for Genocide-Free Cyprus.

Protest Details:

London Protest

Date & Time : March 9, 2025 | 1:30 PM- 3:30 AM

Location : Ministry of Defence, Whitehall, London SW1A2HB, United Kingdom





Cyprus Protest

Date & Time : March 9, 2025 | 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Location : RAF Akrotiri, Akrotiri Airfield, Limassol, Cyprus



Protesters will gather with banners and placards to demand that British military installations in Cyprus, including RAF Akrotiri, cease their involvement in supporting Israel’s military operations. The rallying cry of the protest will be: #BASESOFFCYPRUS, calling for an immediate end to the use of Cyprus-based RAF facilities in the conflict.

“We are here to demand that the UK stop facilitating the genocide against the Palestinian people,” said one of the protest organizers. “The British government’s complicity, through military support and intelligence sharing, must end. We will not stand by as the UK enables the oppression of the Palestinian people.”

The protests are being organized by local and international groups advocating for Palestinian rights and calling for accountability from the British government.

