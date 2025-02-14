The Trump administration, filled with anti-China war hawks, has repeatedly said that China is the greatest threat to the United States. As the trade war with China escalates and tensions rise around Taiwan, it’s about time for the Congress members who have been previously courageous for peace to take a group trip to China. What we need now more than ever is a gesture of goodwill and a true attempt to learn and promote understanding with China in the name of peace.

Individuals who have never visited China, like Marco Rubio, have no grounds to stand on when it comes to creating legislation around China. The only way to foster true understanding is to visit a country yourself, talk with the local people, and form your own unbiased opinion about the state of affairs.

In recent years, anti-China sentiment has run rampant in Congress, creating an atmosphere of bipartisan China hate and fear around saying anything pro-peace. This is an incredibly dangerous environment that materializes into extreme paranoia, consent for war, and increased racism towards the Asian American community. We need a coalition of pro-peace Congress members to stand firm on promoting cooperation with China, not war!

The truth is, the US has a lot to learn from China. While the standard US foreign policy practices zero-sum economic thinking and a stark cold war mentality, China repeatedly stresses its desire for a win-win, mutually beneficial world.

At the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang spoke in response to accelerating rivalry across the globe, saying, “We should firm up confidence, uphold solidarity and cooperation, and forge ahead hand in hand despite high winds and choppy waters to build a community with a shared future for mankind. We should provide more stability and certainty for the world, and build a just world of common development.” This includes, “accelerate the energy transition in an equitable, orderly and just manner, keep the new energy industrial chain stable, and promote green products and technologies.”

The Trump administration has been historically terrible on climate policy, even going so far as to deny it altogether. Meanwhile, China has ushered in an internal green energy revolution, and is already five years early to its goal of reaching a carbon peak by 2030.

Not only that, but China has repeatedly shown its commitment to improving the quality of life for all people. In the past decade alone, over 100 million people were lifted out of extreme poverty, and the middle class has grown exponentially. The US continuously ignores what UN officials deemed the “greatest poverty alleviation achievement in history.”

It’s time for members of Congress to shed their anti-China biases, and embrace a perspective of common humanity and multilateralism. We urge those who have a history of being courageous for peace to make the next brave step… Be a force for peace with China! Start by traveling to China, talking with local people, and undergoing an evolution of learning that cannot be done from the comfort of your offices.

