Check out our activities for the Week of June 8, 2026

House Democratic leadership just handed AIPAC darling Debbie Wasserman Schultz a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. At a moment when Democratic voters are increasingly rejecting endless war, unconditional support for Israel, and failed sanctions on countries like Cuba and Venezuela, party leaders rewarded one of Congress’s most hawkish voices with a powerful role shaping U.S. foreign policy. What does it say about Democratic leadership when this is who they choose to represent them on foreign affairs?