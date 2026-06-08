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Check out our activities for the Week of June 8, 2026

Jenin's words at a vigil held outside the AMA's annual conference for imprisoned Palestinian and Lebanese healthcare workers.

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This week, CODEPINK staff came together to reflect on our last year, to celebrate our wins, and to strategize for the next year of peacemaking!

Get to know our staff and founders!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 355: Disrupting the War Machine: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd highlights CODEPINK disruptions of Capitol Hill hearings with architects of foreign and domestic wars: SOS Rubio and Sec. DHS Mullen. On the second half of the program, Marcy interviews Nuvpreet, coordinator of CODEPINK’s Bases Off Cyprus campaign, on protests over the UK’s role in transporting weapons to Israel.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

Empire on the Rocks: Power to the Global South

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: It's Not Impossible!

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: Courage, Fear, and the Local Peace Economy

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TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Ellie, a nurse from Madison, joined our protest outside of the American Medical Association’s annual conference in Chicago. We protested AMA's complicity and silence on Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s healthcare and the targeting of healthcare workers, like Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

House Democratic leadership just handed AIPAC darling Debbie Wasserman Schultz a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. At a moment when Democratic voters are increasingly rejecting endless war, unconditional support for Israel, and failed sanctions on countries like Cuba and Venezuela, party leaders rewarded one of Congress’s most hawkish voices with a powerful role shaping U.S. foreign policy. What does it say about Democratic leadership when this is who they choose to represent them on foreign affairs?

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Albania’s Flamingo Revolution to save Sazan Island is a reminder that people don’t have to accept secret deals made by politicians and billionaires. When communities organize, create, and resist together, even the most powerful can be challenged. Long live the Flamingo Revolution.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK