Check out our activities for the Week of June 8, 2026

Jenin's words at a vigil held outside the AMA's annual conference for imprisoned Palestinian and Lebanese healthcare workers.
Watch and share the video here!
This week, CODEPINK staff came together to reflect on our last year, to celebrate our wins, and to strategize for the next year of peacemaking!
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TOP ACTIONS
- Join CODEPINK in demanding the American Medical Association Stand Against Genocide!
- Tell The Guardian to Stop Inciting War & Meet With CODEPINK
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Tell Axios: Stop Manufacturing Consent for Intervention in Cuba!
- Invitation to the Environmental Defense Fund: We Can Help You Fulfill Your Mission!
- Add your name to our open letter of support to late University of Michigan researcher Dr. Danhao Wang's family.
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
RADIO
Episode 355: Disrupting the War Machine: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd highlights CODEPINK disruptions of Capitol Hill hearings with architects of foreign and domestic wars: SOS Rubio and Sec. DHS Mullen. On the second half of the program, Marcy interviews Nuvpreet, coordinator of CODEPINK’s Bases Off Cyprus campaign, on protests over the UK’s role in transporting weapons to Israel.
VIDEO
Empire on the Rocks: Power to the Global South
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: It's Not Impossible!
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: Courage, Fear, and the Local Peace Economy
TOP TWEET #1
This is settler colonialism. https://t.co/vQSY97MDxt— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 9, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
Hegseth was a solider at the Guantánamo torture facility on occupied Cuban land.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 10, 2026
800 people were imprisoned and tortured.
13 people died.
What was his role in this?#ArrestHegseth pic.twitter.com/RIrKR9O0bI
TOP TWEET #3
Abu Safiya relayed the following message via his lawyer:— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 12, 2026
“I am a pediatrician.
I provide medical services and care to patients, the injured, and the vulnerable in the Strip.
I carried out my work in accordance with international law and humanitarian standards.
My detention…
@codepinkalert
Ellie, a nurse from Madison, joined our protest outside of the American Medical Association’s annual conference in Chicago. We protested AMA's complicity and silence on Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s healthcare and the targeting of healthcare workers, like Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
House Democratic leadership just handed AIPAC darling Debbie Wasserman Schultz a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. At a moment when Democratic voters are increasingly rejecting endless war, unconditional support for Israel, and failed sanctions on countries like Cuba and Venezuela, party leaders rewarded one of Congress’s most hawkish voices with a powerful role shaping U.S. foreign policy. What does it say about Democratic leadership when this is who they choose to represent them on foreign affairs?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Albania’s Flamingo Revolution to save Sazan Island is a reminder that people don’t have to accept secret deals made by politicians and billionaires. When communities organize, create, and resist together, even the most powerful can be challenged. Long live the Flamingo Revolution.♬ original sound - CODEPINK