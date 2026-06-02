FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2026

Media Contact Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK, DC Local to Global and more to Protest with Food, Music in Response to White House UFC Event

WASHINGTON – In response to the upcoming UFC event on the White House South Lawn, DC Local to Global, Ward 2 Mutual Aid, CODEPINK, and others will host a demonstration with a communal meal, music, and more on June 14 in Washington, D.C. They will meet at the Wilson Building and then march closer to the gates of where the fight will take place.

The event, titled "They FIGHT, We FEED!," aims to foster unity and support for communities amid ongoing national and international conflicts. A picnic-style meal will take place, accompanied by collaborative activities such as decorating a communal paper tablecloth to reflect shared values and a colorful music and dance party.

"While this administration holds a UFC fighting match on the White House lawn, they continue to escalate wars and genocide abroad, militarize our communities, strip our rights, and cage our immigrant neighbors and our youth here at home. Our future should be a commitment of radical love and care, not cages and blood thirsty ‘leaders’" said CODEPINK DC organizer Olivia DiNucci.

The gathering aims to emphasize the power of community solidarity over division. The event will proceed rain or shine, with organizers prepared to adapt to weather conditions as necessary.

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