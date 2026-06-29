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Check out our activities for the Week of June 29, 2026

Excerpt from "US Navy’s “Killer” Submarine Participating in RIMPAC 2026" by Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright

Read it here!

As Congress debates the obscene $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget proposed by the Trump administration, CODEPINK is reaching out to our communities to ask: Where would you want that money spent instead?

Take the poll: What should we fund instead of war?

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 358: From the UK to U.S. Classrooms: Challenging Zionism: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin bring us another edition of Empire on the Rocks from the UK, highlighting efforts to build a global Jewish anti-Zionist movement. In the second half, Marcy features highlights from CODEPINK’s Challenging Zionism in Schools summer series with Emmaia Gelman, who examines the history and political role of the ADL, and Merrie Nijimy, who shares strategies for organizing educators in support of Palestinian rights and responding to political pushback in schools.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

WTF: Colombia Moves Right with an Electoral Win of Less than 1%

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks: Building a Global Jewish Anti-Zionist Movement

WEBINAR

Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #4

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@codepinkalert

Across Northern Ireland, BDS activists are organizing supermarket boycott actions to identify and remove products linked to Israel’s occupation and apartheid. From Israeli potatoes and avocados to Sabra hummus and other goods, sustained community pressure has led some stores to stop stocking these products. Every product removed from the shelves is a reminder that collective action works. Join the movement for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions until Palestinians are free. Free Palestine.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

A devastating earthquake has hit Venezuela. The last thing its people need is sanctions that block access to their own resources. End sanctions. Release frozen assets. Cancel the debt. Support the Venezuelan people. Donate to CODEPINK’s Venezuela Earthquake Relief Fund: https://buff.ly/o1MNrsz

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Maybe you've heard that the Trump administration is asking for a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget next year. But did you know that we've already been spending that much (and more) on war? This budget propels us into more endless wars just to enrich weapons and tech billionaires. What should we fund instead of war? Tell us at cutthepentagon.org.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK