Check out our activities for the Week of June 29, 2026

Excerpt from "US Navy’s “Killer” Submarine Participating in RIMPAC 2026" by Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright
As Congress debates the obscene $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget proposed by the Trump administration, CODEPINK is reaching out to our communities to ask: Where would you want that money spent instead?
Take the poll: What should we fund instead of war?
TOP ACTIONS
- Trump & Congress are proposing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget. We need an investment in the people—not profit. What would you fund instead of war?
- In moments of disaster, solidarity saves lives. Please donate today and stand with the people of Venezuela!
- Dr. Philip J. Landrigan: Call for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya and detained healthcare workers!
- Tell Congress: No War on Cuba!
- We are heading back to China! Our next community trip is this October! Join us!
- Join CODEPINK in demanding the American Medical Association Stand Against Genocide!
- Tell The Guardian to Stop Inciting War & Meet With CODEPINK
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
RADIO
Episode 358: From the UK to U.S. Classrooms: Challenging Zionism: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin bring us another edition of Empire on the Rocks from the UK, highlighting efforts to build a global Jewish anti-Zionist movement. In the second half, Marcy features highlights from CODEPINK’s Challenging Zionism in Schools summer series with Emmaia Gelman, who examines the history and political role of the ADL, and Merrie Nijimy, who shares strategies for organizing educators in support of Palestinian rights and responding to political pushback in schools.
VIDEO
WTF: Colombia Moves Right with an Electoral Win of Less than 1%
WEBINAR
Empire on the Rocks: Building a Global Jewish Anti-Zionist Movement
WEBINAR
Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #4
TOP TWEET #1
Last month, a chemical leak at a California weapons factory forced 50,000 people to evacuate.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 28, 2026
The Intercept has revealed that factory was producing parts for Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet - and they were likely for Israel.https://t.co/CHShSFPRYx
TOP TWEET #2
🇻🇪 STAND WITH VENEZUELA— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 29, 2026
In moments of disaster, solidarity saves lives.
Please donate today and stand with the people of Venezuela as they rebuild their communities together.https://t.co/XoJ4tpeyZP pic.twitter.com/4eFy72SkTz
TOP TWEET #3
"GUARD GO HOME! HEGSETH TO THE HAGUE!"— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 2, 2026
This morning, as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed National Guard members in a DC park, activists nearby called for his arrest and an end to the military occupation of their communities. pic.twitter.com/ZJez4TaEBS
@codepinkalert
Across Northern Ireland, BDS activists are organizing supermarket boycott actions to identify and remove products linked to Israel’s occupation and apartheid. From Israeli potatoes and avocados to Sabra hummus and other goods, sustained community pressure has led some stores to stop stocking these products. Every product removed from the shelves is a reminder that collective action works. Join the movement for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions until Palestinians are free. Free Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
A devastating earthquake has hit Venezuela. The last thing its people need is sanctions that block access to their own resources. End sanctions. Release frozen assets. Cancel the debt. Support the Venezuelan people. Donate to CODEPINK’s Venezuela Earthquake Relief Fund: https://buff.ly/o1MNrsz♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Maybe you've heard that the Trump administration is asking for a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget next year. But did you know that we've already been spending that much (and more) on war? This budget propels us into more endless wars just to enrich weapons and tech billionaires. What should we fund instead of war? Tell us at cutthepentagon.org.♬ original sound - CODEPINK