FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Milwaukee Announces July 3 Anti-War Demonstration

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- CODEPINK Milwaukee has announced plans for an all-day anti-war demonstration on July 3, 2026, at Brady St. Bridge, from 3 p.m. until after the scheduled drone show, which is scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. The event aims to highlight issues of U.S. imperialism and the ongoing struggles of indigenous communities

Held the day before July 4th, the demonstration seeks to point out the contradictions in celebrating Independence Day while indigenous communities across regions such as Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and other U.S.-occupied territories continue to face challenges to their sovereignty, and while the U.S. continues to commit genocides and war crimes across the Global South, including Palestine, Congo, Sudan, Iran, and beyond.

For more information, contact CODEPINK Milwaukee at [email protected].

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