Episode 358: From the UK to U.S. Classrooms: Challenging Zionism: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin bring us another edition of Empire on the Rocks from the UK, highlighting efforts to build a global Jewish anti-Zionist movement. In the second half, Marcy features highlights from CODEPINK’s Challenging Zionism in Schools summer series with Emmaia Gelman, who examines the history and political role of the ADL, and Merrie Nijimy, who shares strategies for organizing educators in support of Palestinian rights and responding to political pushback in schools.
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Episode 357: Challenging Zionism
26 June 2026
In this episode, CODEPINK host Marcy Winograd...
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