Check out our activities for the Week of June 16, 2025

RADIO

Episode 305: Bases Off Cyprus - Cyprus as a key node in the Anglo-American Empire: This week on CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK's Digital Content Producer & Bases Off Cyprus Coordinator, Nuvpreet Kalra, speaks with Matthew from Genocide-Free Cyprus. They discuss the role of Cyprus and British bases in facilitating US-Israeli attacks on Iran, genocide against the Palestinian people, and US imperialism writ large.