Check out our activities for the Week of June 16, 2025

Excerpt from "Israel’s Strikes on Iran Spark Growing Dissent in Congress" by Medea Benjamin
Over the weekend, CODEPINK activists in Milwaukee (pictured above) and across the country brought the message of Peace in Palestine to their local 'No Kings' marches.
Israel is bombing hospitals with U.S. support, again.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 17, 2025
Nothing justifies this. https://t.co/MJCL837bQm
This is huge!— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 20, 2025
Maersk will not be able to deliver weapons to Israel via Haifa with this suspension.
They should've stopped facilitating genocide months ago from global demands they cut ties with genocide. https://t.co/woQF3Isovo
June 20, 2025
@codepinkalert
Members of Congress like Sen. Cramer are making things up to justify their support for the US-Israeli war on Iran. Iran did not provoke these attacks — Israel started bombing first. Iran did not break the nuclear deal — the US did. Iran isn’t hiding nuclear weapons — Israel is. The American people aren’t falling for another disastrous war in the Middle East.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Israel's war on Iran is a US war, fought with US weapons, intelligence, and political support. Whether or not the US "goes to war" with Iran, it's already heavily involved. The war relies on US support. Our demands remain: — Stop the genocide in Gaza — Stop arming Israel — Get rid of nuclear weapons♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Trader Joes - meet with us! Write them a letter to ask they meet with us before June 18 for a teach-in on the harms they are causing by stocking Israeli products: https://www.codepink.org/tjteachin♬ original sound - CODEPINK