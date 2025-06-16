Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of June 16, 2025

Excerpt from "Israel’s Strikes on Iran Spark Growing Dissent in Congress" by Medea Benjamin

Over the weekend, CODEPINK activists in Milwaukee (pictured above) and across the country brought the message of Peace in Palestine to their local 'No Kings' marches. 

Episode 305: Bases Off Cyprus - Cyprus as a key node in the Anglo-American Empire: This week on CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK's Digital Content Producer & Bases Off Cyprus Coordinator, Nuvpreet Kalra, speaks with Matthew from Genocide-Free Cyprus. They discuss the role of Cyprus and British bases in facilitating US-Israeli attacks on Iran, genocide against the Palestinian people, and US imperialism writ large.

LPE Gathering: Embodiment as Activism: A Conversation with Erin Geesaman Rabke

Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School Session 2 with Claudia De la Cruz

China's Vision for the Future with Fred Teng

Members of Congress like Sen. Cramer are making things up to justify their support for the US-Israeli war on Iran. Iran did not provoke these attacks — Israel started bombing first. Iran did not break the nuclear deal — the US did. Iran isn’t hiding nuclear weapons — Israel is. The American people aren’t falling for another disastrous war in the Middle East.

Israel's war on Iran is a US war, fought with US weapons, intelligence, and political support. Whether or not the US "goes to war" with Iran, it's already heavily involved. The war relies on US support. Our demands remain: — Stop the genocide in Gaza — Stop arming Israel — Get rid of nuclear weapons

Trader Joes - meet with us! Write them a letter to ask they meet with us before June 18 for a teach-in on the harms they are causing by stocking Israeli products: https://www.codepink.org/tjteachin

