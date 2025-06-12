FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Bay Area and Extinction Rebellion Peace to Hold "STOP BOMBING IRAN! NO U.S. ARMS TO ISRAEL! LET GAZA LIVE!" March and Rally

SAN FRANCISCO – Peace activists with CODEPINK and Extinction Rebellion Peace will hold a march and rally on Friday, June 20th, responding to the latest threat of war with Iran. The action will feature music, poetry, and street theater for the people of Gaza and Iran who are being bombed and starved by Israel with the military support of the United States.

When : June 20, 2025, at 3 pm PT

Where : Begins at the Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St, SF

"We must do everything we can to prevent the U.S. from going to war with Iran. We want peace and cooperation with Iran, not killing, destruction, and regime change. We must stop the U.S. funding Netanyahu's evil aggression and insane violence,” said CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster.

Participants will march from the Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St., to Senator Alex Padilla's office at 333 Bush St., and then to Senator Adam Schiff's office at One Post, hoping to make their demands heard.

Visuals will include a "NO WAR WITH IRAN" banner and 60 ft. red banners with the names of children Israel killed with U.S. weapons that both Senator Padilla and Schiff voted to pay for with constituents' tax dollars. Singer-songwriter Betsy Rose will lead the group in song.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Papermaster at [email protected].

###