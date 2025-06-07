18 June 2025

Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who joined us in bringing peace and Palestine to No Kings Day! When protesting the war criminals in charge, we must always demand that our tax dollars go towards life-affirming resources instead of more warmaking and genocide! Thank you for showing up to say Free Palestine! No War with Iran! ICE out of EVERYWHERE!

Check out some highlights from Saturday! And find more ways to stay in action all Summer long!

Highlights from June 14!

CODEPINK Bay Area showed up at their local No Kings event to highlight the cost of war! Stop bombing Iran! End the genocide of the Palestinian people! Fund communities not war! “Imagine how many domestic programs $30 billion could fund,” said Eleanor Levine of CODEPINK East Bay. “Instead, our government chooses to finance death and destruction.”

CODEPINK Philly joined peace and justice organizations in a Palestine Solidarity Contingent at the No Kings Day rally and march, amplifying calls to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We must end this genocide, lift the blockade on Gaza, stop sending U.S. weapons and tax dollars to Israel, and demand freedom for Palestine,” said Julia Thome, a representative of CODEPINK Greater Philly.

CODEPINK Milwaukee joined the Palestine Solidarity Contingent at the Milwaukee No Kings Day rally.

“While others gather to celebrate, we are showing up to say NO to war, NO to militarism, and YES to peace and justice — especially for Palestine,” said a spokesperson for CODEPINK Milwaukee. “We will not allow the people of Gaza — the mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers — to be forgotten.”

CODEPINK Reno joined the "Stop Arming Genocide!" contingent at Indivisible's No Kings Day mobilization. They took to the streets to demand money out of war and into health care, schools, libraries, and more.

CODEPINK Madison joined their Kick Out the Clowns and No Kings Day rallies. Wherever we are protesting fascism, we must be demanding an end to the genocide and no more tax dollars towards endless wars!

“We feel it is critical to add a voice that demands an end to the U.S.-backed genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank.” said CODEPINK Madison.

CODEPINK LA joined the 'Demilitarize the Planet, from LA to Palestine!' contingent at Indivisible's No Kings Day mobilization outside of LA City Hall! Thank you CODEPINK LA for showing up for Palestine today and everyday!

For the first time in 80 consecutive weeks, CODEPINK San Diego moved their demo a few miles down the road, to join forces with Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego, Party of Socialism and Liberation San Diego, Anakbayan San Diego, and countless others who came together to voice their opposition to the status quo and to support, as one of their many chants put it, ‘Money for Jobs and Education! Not for War and Occupation!’

CODEPINK Missouri held their first ever event on Saturday! In collaboration with the Eco-Socialist Green Party of Eastern Missouri, CODEPINK Missouri held a “Procession for Palestine” during the No Kings Day march and rally to honor the thousands of lives lost in Gaza.

“We joined the No Kings Day protest to amplify the cries of those silenced in Gaza,” said Kat from Missouri CODEPINK. “This is not just a local issue—it’s a global stand for justice.”

CODEPINK DC was everywhere on Saturday, demanding that the $1 trillion defense budget be put back into American needs like healthcare and education!

“In DC, we brought the peace message directly to the war parade and festival celebrating the 250th anniversary of the army. Children were playing on tanks and robo dogs while children are getting bombed in Gaza. We need money for healthcare and housing, not more death and destruction.” said CODEPINK DC Activist Olivia DiNucci.

CODEPINK Coachella Valleymade sure that the demand for a free Palestine was heard at their local No Kings Day mobilization!

CODEPINK New York and other organizations in the Palestine Solidarity Contingent joined the No Kings Day mass mobilization to defund war and refund our communities!

“This military parade is the latest repulsive presentation of the havoc that our government’s militarism creates, not only within the U.S., but in the countries where U.S. tanks are crushing their streets on a daily basis,” said War is Not Green Campaign Coordinator and East Coast Organizer, Aaron Kirshenbaum.

Take more action for the people and the planet!

