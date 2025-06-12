FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaints Against Senator Jim Banks and Representative Anna Paulina Luna for False Accusations and Unethical Conduct

WASHINGTON. – CODEPINK has officially filed ethics complaints with the Office of Congressional Conduct and the Senate Ethics Committee against Representative Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) and Senator Jim Banks (IN) for their unethical, libelous, and McCarthy-like statements made on public platforms using their official capacities.

On June 1, 2025, Rep. Luna published a post from her official congressional social media account falsely claiming that CODEPINK is “foreign-funded and directly tied to China.” The post also urged House leadership to ban CODEPINK volunteers from entering public congressional spaces, citing these baseless allegations.

“These statements are not only false and defamatory—they represent a dangerous effort to suppress peaceful dissent and vilify grassroots activism,” said CODEPINK spokesperson. “We have repeatedly and publicly clarified that China or any foreign government does not fund CODEPINK, nor do we have any contact with the Chinese Communist Party.”

The ethics complaint against Senator Banks stems from a series of public remarks and actions in March, including appearances on national television and a formal request to the Department of Justice to investigate CODEPINK under unfounded accusations. Sen. Banks alleged that CODEPINK was “engaging in propaganda efforts to support the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy aims,” among other claims implying foreign influence.

CODEPINK has repeatedly emphasized that it is funded exclusively by individuals and foundations and operates without influence or support from any foreign entity.

In contrast, CODEPINK points out the routine and well-documented foreign lobbying and financial contributions received by hundreds of members of Congress, including Rep. Luna, from foreign interest groups such as the Israel lobby.

As elected officials, Senators and Representatives are responsible for upholding the truth and not using their positions to conduct smear campaigns against peaceful activists,” said CODEPINK. We call on the respective ethics bodies to hold Senator Banks and Representative Luna accountable for their conduct.

###