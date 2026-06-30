Over the past week, record-breaking heat waves hit Europe and the U.S. A super typhoon hit Islands in the Pacific. And on Tuesday, the U.S. started bombing Iran again. All of this catastrophe can be traced back to the Pentagon. With a vote on a $1.5 trillion budget on its way, we need to be very clear that the fight against this budget is a fight for our survival.

For months, I've been talking to organizations, friends, family, and you about the film Earth's Greatest Enemy. It's a film that captures the totality of the crisis that we're up against: the scale of U.S. military destruction to the planet, the stories upon stories of resistance to toxic bases in every corner of the globe, and the imperialist resource extraction at the core of it all.

Because of this, the film has been irreplaceable in CODEPINK's work to bridge environmental and anti-war organizing into a united front to confront the shared targets that the film lays bare.

Earth's Greatest Enemy IS NOW OUT to stream on Watermelon+, Apple TV, and Prime Video, and it needs help in the algorithms!

News & Analysis

Last weekend, a super typhoon hit Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands — islands that have had their sovereignty trampled on for U.S. expansionism against China, occupied by toxic U.S. bases taking up and destroying land. As the climate crisis continues to deal the most damage to those least responsible for it, it is incumbent upon us to understand this as the result of decades of U.S. militarism, and to push for the closure of U.S. bases and the cancellation of training exercises.





This weekend also saw a record-breaking heatwave across the northeastern U.S., causing at least 25 reported deaths. Similar to the super typhoon in the Pacific, this is also the result of the U.S. military's status as the world's largest institutional polluter and one of the largest enforcement mechanisms of the fossil fuel industry. With a proposed $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, a cut to it would be a significant win in addressing these crises.





Recent videos showed paid-counter-protesters "in support" of data center projects in Virginia. This is a clear attempt to discredit a massive grassroots movement across political and demographic lines in opposition to these projects. This year alone, over $130 billion in data center projects have been blocked by protests. As products of and for war, these blocked projects are wins over the war machine.

Personal Note from Aaron

Two weeks ago, I visited Denver for the annual meeting of the U.S. Climate Action Network , a network of over 190 member organizations that now includes CODEPINK and our War Is Not Green Campaign. During the meeting, I learned about oil refineries on the outskirts of and in working-class areas of the city, with permits extended indefinitely for the sake of data center production. I heard about the impacts of nuclear testing and uranium mining in New Mexico. But I also learned about the wide-ranging work of organizations present, from hyper-local campaigns to multinational climate dialogues.

Coming back to New York City right before the heatwave, I was a little less paralyzed in the face of this newest symptom of the climate crisis and militarism, because I'm seeing a shift in movement work. When I shared Earth's Greatest Enemy with some attendees, I was met with an immediate response: "We want to screen this in our communities." More and more, movement silos are being brought down because they need to be: data center fights across the country illuminate this, as does a renewed struggle against the unfathomable $1.5 TRILLION Pentagon budget. Climate crisis, public health, and accelerating imperialist violence are converging in every aspect of our lives, and we're building up the capacity to confront it with clear eyes.

Towards Liberation,

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