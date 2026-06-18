U.S. Navy’s “Killer” Submarine Participating in RIMPAC 2026
2 July 2026

As the Trump administration and the U.S....

Apathy in the American Medical Association
26 June 2026

“We have nothing to do with that.”...

Iran Challenges US Doctrine of Low-Intensity Warfare
25 June 2026

Iran Challenges US Doctrine of Low-Intensity Warfare

Trump’s Iran Deal” A Peace Activist’s Perspective
18 June 2026