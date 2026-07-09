Whitmer’s Data Center Push Isn’t Just Bad for Michigan - It’s Bad for the World
10 July 2026

Whitmer’s Data Center Push Isn’t Just Bad...

One-Third of NATO Is in the Pacific, and Israel Brings Genocide to the Drill
9 July 2026

One-Third of NATO Is in the Pacific,...

What I Saw When I Stopped Pretending
9 July 2026

What I Saw When I Stopped Pretending

Eight Contradictions Behind NATO's Summit of "Love"
9 July 2026

Eight Contradictions Behind NATO's Summit of "Love"...