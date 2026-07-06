“They brought me here to kill me. I don’t see myself surviving. This is the end."

These are the words of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, shared with his lawyer during their most recent visit to the Israeli prison where he's being held. He described an attack by the guards in which he was beaten with a hammer to the point of unconsciousness.

He has been imprisoned by Israel for over 500 days for the "crime" of refusing to leave his patients. After months of petitioning the American Medical Association to stand up for him, they have failed to act. With this dire statement from Dr. Abu Safiya himself, this may be their last chance to do the right thing. If the AMA uses every tool at their disposal, they can save him.

News & Analysis

On July 6, a UN human rights body issued a decision finding Israel’s detention of Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya to be arbitrary, calling for his immediate release. This decision by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UN WGAD), a panel of independent legal experts that rules on individual cases of unlawful detention worldwide, came down days after Dr. Abu Safiya told his lawyer that he was certain the Israeli guard intended to kill him soon. Israel has shown repeatedly that it tortures, assaults, and kills people held in their detention facilities. Just months ago, Israeli courts passed a series of laws allowing the death penalty of Palestinian prisoners.

Last week, our partners at the Palestinian Feminist Collective released a report that documents the continual use of sexual abuse and assault by Israel, especially against Palestinian prisoners. The report, titled "A Predatory State," finds Israel's sexual violence to be an intentional mechanism of settler-colonial rule. In tandem with its prison system, Israel uses rape and sexual torture systematically against Palestinians as a method of domination and dehumanization.

Personal Note from Danaka



Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and Albina Abu Safiya. (Courtesy of the family)

When I think of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, I can't help but think of the doctors I had as a child, and the healthcare workers I know and love who are my family and friends. All of them have this incredible way of being present and patient with people, even while dealing with frightening or potentially life-threatening situations. I often think about how many times they've guided people through some of the hardest moments of their lives with a smile, comfort, and hope.

They've taught me that being a healthcare worker means caring deeply for people, advocating for them, and taking care of others. They've dedicated their entire lives to that calling, and doctors in Gaza have had their lives taken — or their freedom taken away — for doing the same.

The only reason Israel kidnapped, imprisoned, and continues to torture Dr. Abu Safiya is because he saved lives in Gaza — because he did the opposite of what Israel does. His dedication to the children of Gaza is antithetical to Israel's existence. His love for his patients is seen as a threat, as is everyone on this planet who cares about Palestinians.

Towards Liberation,

Campaign Actions