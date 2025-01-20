Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of January 20, 2025

This week CODEPINK brought its antiwar message to Inauguration Day actions across the country, advocating for peace and justice in various demonstrations and events.

CODEPINK's Makayla Heiser addressed the crowd of activists rallying in D.C. during Trump's inauguration.

This week, we explore the ways to link different movements together, amidst a shifting domestic political terrain, but while combating the same enemy. First, Aaron Kirshenbaum, CODEPINK'S War Is Not Green Campaigner & East Coast Regional Organizer reviews the mass mobilizations on January 20th. Then, we bring in excerpts from a conversation with Dr. Patrick Bigger of the Climate and Community Institute, CODEPINK's Palestine Campaigner Nour, and journalist KJ Noh on what the recent UN Climate Conference, COP 29, left out. This conversation gives clarity around what we are fighting for and against as a multi-sector movement.

Local Peace Economy Learning Hour: Mutual Aid Networks & the Peace Economy

Doctors & Taxpayers Against Genocide - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

Missing Peace Monday: The Truth: Lost at Sea

CODEPINK members learn how to say “China is not my enemy” in Chinese! 🇨🇳🩷🇺🇸 #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy #中国不是我的敌人

We are ready for a peaceful world! This is how we greeted people arriving in DC's Union Station this morning.

Senator Ted Cruz, usually never at a loss for words, had nothing to say when asked a simple question: Should international journalists be allowed into Gaza? The people deserve to know the truth about what’s happening, but asking that question gets you treated like a criminal in the halls of Congress.

