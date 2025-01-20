Check out our activities for the Week of January 20, 2025

RADIO

This week, we explore the ways to link different movements together, amidst a shifting domestic political terrain, but while combating the same enemy. First, Aaron Kirshenbaum,

CODEPINK

'S War Is Not Green Campaigner & East Coast Regional Organizer reviews the mass mobilizations on January 20th. Then, we bring in excerpts from a conversation with Dr. Patrick Bigger of the Climate and Community Institute,

CODEPINK

's Palestine Campaigner Nour, and journalist KJ Noh on what the recent UN Climate Conference, COP 29, left out. This conversation gives clarity around what we are fighting for and against as a multi-sector movement.