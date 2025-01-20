Check out our activities for the Week of January 20, 2025

This week CODEPINK brought its antiwar message to Inauguration Day actions across the country, advocating for peace and justice in various demonstrations and events.
CODEPINK's Makayla Heiser addressed the crowd of activists rallying in D.C. during Trump's inauguration.
TOP ACTIONS
- Tell Trump the World Wants Peace Now! -
- Tell the World Medical Association to call for the release of medics in Israeli detention!
- Maersk: CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
- Tell Unilever: Back Off Ben & Jerry's!
- Tell the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command: The Pacific Needs to Survive! Close Our Bases!
- Support the Lawsuit Against California Congressmen Complicit in Genocide!
- Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from Israeli Detention!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Bay Area Peace Activists Plan Rally/Protest Outside Travis AFB in Fairfield
- What is this president's legacy?
- Fighting Back with Peace: CODEPINK Brings Antiwar Message to Inauguration Day Actions Across the Country
- Change the Conversation from Doomsday to Peace Day
- CODEPINK NYC Holds Monthly Pop-Up for Liberation
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up January, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
Local Peace Economy Learning Hour: Mutual Aid Networks & the Peace Economy
WEBINAR
Doctors & Taxpayers Against Genocide - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
WEBINAR
Missing Peace Monday: The Truth: Lost at Sea
TOP TWEET #1
The ADL legitimizes occupation and genocide. It is not surprising they are defending a pro-Israel antisemitic billionaire. https://t.co/mexGI6VmCm— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 21, 2025
TOP TWEET #2
These D9 bulldozers are made by US company Caterpillar, headquartered in Irving, Texas.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 21, 2025
Israeli occupation: made in USA. https://t.co/x1BRsrtPip
TOP TWEET #3
After 49 years in jail, 80-year-old Leonard Peltier has been granted clemency. He will be released & complete his sentence in home confinement.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 20, 2025
We celebrate that Leonard can finally go home to his family and community, but maintain the demand for a long-overdue full pardon. pic.twitter.com/ke9vFVNGtR
href="https://twitter.com/codepink/status/1880388365209526751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2025
@codepinkalert
CODEPINK members learn how to say “China is not my enemy” in Chinese! 🇨🇳🇺🇸 #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy #中国不是我的敌人♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
We are ready for a peaceful world! This is how we greeted people arriving in DC's Union Station this morning.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Senator Ted Cruz, usually never at a loss for words, had nothing to say when asked a simple question: Should international journalists be allowed into Gaza? The people deserve to know the truth about what’s happening, but asking that question gets you treated like a criminal in the halls of Congress.♬ original sound - CODEPINK