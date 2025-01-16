FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 20, 2025

Bay Area Peace Activists to Gather at Travis Air Force Base for a “People's Arms Embargo” Rally and Protest

FAIRFIELD - CODEPINK, as part of a larger coalition known as The People’s Arms Embargo, will hold a rally and protest outside the entrance of Travis Air Force Base as part of the demand to end all weapon shipments to Israel.

When : Jan 23, 2025, 10:00 AM Main

Where : Gate of Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA (Airbase Parkway & Parker Rd)

Using strong visuals, those in attendance will dramatize the "hospitalicide" of Gaza made possible by U.S. bombs. In particular, Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last functioning hospital in the North, was destroyed by Israel in late December 2024. The director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, is still missing and believed to be detained at Israel's notorious Ofer Military Prison in the West Bank.

Travis Airforce Base, merely an hour away from San Francisco, is part of the weapons supply chain to Israel, whose ongoing genocide in Gaza comprises a death toll of over 50,000, including 18,000 children.

"We desire peace with justice and equality for all peoples from every river to every sea” explained Wynd Kaufmyn, CODEPINK Bay Area organizer.

The action is cosponsored by Veterans for Peace, World Beyond War, Occupy Beale, Human Rights Working Group of UUSF (Unitarian Universalists SF), Mount Diablo Peace & Justice Center, Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism (QUIT), Ban Killer Drones, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists - Social Justice Committee, Vikings for Humanity (Vanden H.S. student organization, Fairfield, CA)

