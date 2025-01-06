21 January 2025

Like most in the United States, you are probably trying to process the dangerous list of executive orders issued by President Donald Trump immediately after being sworn into office yesterday. While it is a lot to take in, now is not the time to retreat. Now is the time to show up for peace and justice and demand the better world we deserve. And that is precisely what CODEPINK Chapters across the country did the past few days by participating in nationwide rallies, protests, and marches.

We took to the streets during the inauguration week, from Jan. 18-20, bringing the message of peace and the urgent need to end the funding of wars and move the money to the needs of the people.

On Saturday, our DC team kicked off the days of action by joining the People’s March for Peace, Justice, and Equality. DC organizer Adnaan Stumo explained why it was important to show up:

“We are here as a CODEPINK contingent because it is not enough to say we are against one president or another. We are here to dismantle the imperialist state, to stop the endless wars that the U.S. is committed to starting all over the world, and to say you cannot be bombing women in other countries and call yourself a feminist.”





On Sunday, the team brought their message to Union Station. There, they welcomed inauguration attendees to DC, where they found common ground with some Trump supporters they engaged with: people want an end to war.

As snow covered DC on Monday and the billionaire class gathered in the rotunda to watch Donald Trump take the presidency, CODEPINK joined the We Fight Back march and rally at Malcolm X Park to demand a peaceful future that centers the needs of the people over interests of the wealthy elite. CODEPINK’s campaign manager, Makayla Hester, spoke at the rally.

“We have to make a commitment to show up for each other regardless of who is in office. And that’s not just a commitment we made here today, or a year ago, or two years ago. We have made that commitment since the movement began.”

While much of the media was focused on DC, CODEPINK chapters rallied, marched, and tabled in their communities nationwide because we know the fight for peace and justice starts at home. While the extreme weather forced actions in Chicago and Milwaukee to be canceled, we were still able to show up for peace and liberation in multiple cities!

In NYC, thousands came together for their own We Fight Back march and rally, where we joined the antiwar contingent! With the news of the recent ceasefire agreement, we marched to honor the martyrs and stand together with Palestinians around the world, united in the hope of an actual ceasefire. CODEPINK NYC emphasized the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the occupation, showing solidarity with Palestinians in their liberation struggle.

CODEPINK Missouri braved the frigid weather to bring the message of peace and justice to the St. Louis We Fight Back march and rally.

Deep in the heart of Texas, CODEPINK Dallas centered the demand for a permanent ceasefire at their local march and rally.

Members of CODEPINK Reno took to the streets in Carson City with messages of peace.

CODEPINK Las Vegas showed up with big, bright, beautiful signs advocating for love not war and a Free Palestine.

Over on the West Coast, CODEPINK Sacramento and CODEPINK Inland Empire joined their local People’s Marches. Inland Empire marched in Riverside to make it clear that international feminism is for all and Palestine is a feminist issue. They also gave information about our Mask Off Maersk campaign to educate and activate the community.

In Sacramento, the newly formed CODEPINK chapter took the opportunity to table outside their local march and rally to introduce CODEPINK to the community.

On Monday, CODEPINK joined their local march and rally with a more personal message: Fight Fires, Not Wars! Thousands came together to demand full compensation to victims from L.A., and state officials and CODEPINK LA members were there to make the connections between the U.S. military and the climate crisis.

This year is full of uncertainty, but CODEPINK members set the tone for responding in the past few days: Show up! Be loud! Demand an end to all wars! Demand an end to occupations and genocide! Demand accountability! A better world is not only possible but necessary, and we won’t stop organizing until we get it.