Check out our activities for the Week of February 17, 2025

Learn more about UG Solutions and the role of U.S. mercenaries in Gaza by reading Another Blackwater? Nearly 100 U.S. Mercenaries Are in Gaza Right Now by Nuvpreet Kalra.
This week CODEPINK joined Doctors Against Genocide in Congress to demand Congress restore UNRWA funding, protect hospitals in Gaza, and stop U.S. complicity in genocide.
TOP ACTIONS
- Flood the Israeli Embassy with Letters Demanding Dr. Abu Safiya’s Release!
- Tell UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya!
- Teach Marco Rubio About Diplomacy On Valentine’s Day!
- Tell Bill Maher to Invite Real China Experts On His Show!
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Google: Keep the Gulf of Mexico’s name intact!
- Stop imagining doomsday & start creating peace!
- Tell the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command: The Pacific Needs to Survive! Close Our Bases!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- CODEPINK Statement Regarding War in Ukraine Negotiations
- CODEPINK Las Vegas to Join Global Day to Action to #CloseBases
- Bay Area and Sacramento CODEPINK Chapters to Hold Press Conference Demanding Closure of Travis AFB
- San Diego Joins List of Cities in Global Day of Action to Close Military Bases
- Bay Area CODEPINK Plans to Unwelcome Hakeem Jeffries to Oakland with Protest Outside Speech
- "No more awards for genocide jobs!" Peace Activists Disrupt Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards
- This is happening...
- Another Blackwater? Nearly 100 U.S. mercenaries are in Gaza right now.
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up February, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
The Phone Call: Ukraine - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
WEBINAR
We delivered Valentines to the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan Embassy. Here's what happened...
WEBINAR
Our neighbors send us their love & solidarity
TOP TWEET #1
BREAKING: Anti-war activists disrupted the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards as weapons manufacturer JR Machine was recognized.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 21, 2025
"NO AWARDS FOR GENOCIDE JOBS!" pic.twitter.com/aQmOEoVwSw
TOP TWEET #2
Americans can do the right thing to free their own country because everyone knows the Israeli lobby controls it.— Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) February 18, 2025
Their way is to stop their government from fueling our suffering. Hope the young generations like me and Danaka are well aware of this.
This is our reflection:… https://t.co/dsh9Pmsg7k
TOP TWEET #3
Senator @SenAngusKing insists there’s no genocide in Gaza. Really? Doctors Against Genocide was in Congress to teach our officials the truth: a genocide is being carried out by Israel, with our $$$. Massacred children, bombed hospitals, starvation as a weapon, every element of… pic.twitter.com/BnVFw6uwOE— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) February 20, 2025
@codepinkalert
Today in Congress, dozens from Doctors Against Genocide visited members to demand protection of healthcare in Palestine and around the world. With US weapons, Israel routinely and systematically attacks healthcare workers and facilities in Gaza and the West Bank. Congress must stop enabling these war crimes!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
The Trump administration began talks with Russia to negotiate a resolution to the war in Ukraine and has called on all parties, including Ukraine and Europe, to engage in high-level negotiations. But are the Democrats in the U.S. on board? This should not be a partisan issue. We must come together to end this brutal war, which has caused immense carnage, cost U.S. taxpayers about $200 billion, and risks leading to a nuclear catastrophe.♬ original sound - CODEPINK