Check out our activities for the Week of February 17, 2025

Learn more about UG Solutions and the role of U.S. mercenaries in Gaza by reading Another Blackwater? Nearly 100 U.S. Mercenaries Are in Gaza Right Now by Nuvpreet Kalra. 

This week CODEPINK joined Doctors Against Genocide in Congress to demand Congress restore UNRWA funding, protect hospitals in Gaza, and stop U.S. complicity in genocide. 

Episode 288: Reconciliation and Propaganda: This week we're joined by CODEPINK's co-director Danaka Katovich as we discuss the upcoming congressional reconciliation bills and what they may mean for federal funds across the board. In a time of heightened propaganda and misdirection away from the things that matter, Danaka's breakdown is incredibly timely. In part two, we're resharing a segment from our recent Media Literacy 4 Internationalists training with Abby Martin to provide helpful tips and tricks on wading through the news media landscape.

The Phone Call: Ukraine - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

We delivered Valentines to the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan Embassy. Here's what happened...

Our neighbors send us their love & solidarity

@codepinkalert

Today in Congress, dozens from Doctors Against Genocide visited members to demand protection of healthcare in Palestine and around the world. With US weapons, Israel routinely and systematically attacks healthcare workers and facilities in Gaza and the West Bank. Congress must stop enabling these war crimes!

@codepinkalert

The Trump administration began talks with Russia to negotiate a resolution to the war in Ukraine and has called on all parties, including Ukraine and Europe, to engage in high-level negotiations. But are the Democrats in the U.S. on board? This should not be a partisan issue. We must come together to end this brutal war, which has caused immense carnage, cost U.S. taxpayers about $200 billion, and risks leading to a nuclear catastrophe.

