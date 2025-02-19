FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 20, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK to Hold Protest Outside Hakeem Jeffries Event in Oakland

OAKLAND, CA – CODEPINK is planning a protest outside a speech by Hakeem Jeffries, former House Speaker and Democratic Party leader, on the evening of February 21st in Oakland. The protest will take place at 6 PM at the Kaiser Center (10 10th St., Oakland).

Jeffries, who has come under criticism for his support of the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, will be met by demonstrators demanding accountability for his role in U.S. foreign policy. CODEPINK plans to greet Jeffries with symbolic "bloody hands" illustrating his backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and his continued support for using U.S. tax dollars to fund billions of dollars in weapons to Israel.

WHEN: February 21, 2025, at 6 PM

WHERE: Civic Center Kaiser Center, 10 10th St., Oakland

WHO: CODEPINK and RACOON

WHAT: Protest against Hakeem Jeffries' support for U.S. military funding to Israel

Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Bay Area Organizer, expressed the group's frustration, stating, “Hakeem Jeffries had the power to stop the use of U.S. tax dollars to fund Israel’s military operations in Gaza. He could have pushed for meaningful humanitarian aid, restored funding to UNRWA, and supported policies to benefit American communities, like universal healthcare, affordable housing, free college, and renewable energy projects. Instead, he chose to advance militarism and the interests of the war & weapons lobby.”

In 2023-2024, Jeffries accepted over $1 million from the pro-Israel lobby solidifying his alignment with foreign interests over the will of the American people.

The event will feature street theater, lively chants, and speeches calling for an end to military intervention, an end to the use of U.S. resources for war, and a shift toward peace and justice.

This action is co-organized by CODEPINK and RACOON. For further information on the protest, please contact Cynthia at [email protected].

###