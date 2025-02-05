FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 19, 2025

CODEPINK to Hold Global Day of Action to #CloseBases Rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS –– CODEPINK Las Vegas will hold a rally on February 23, 2025, at 2:00 PM as part of World Beyond War’s Global Call to Action. The event will take place at the intersection of Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, directly in view of the entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.

This demonstration aims to highlight the thousands of military bases, both foreign and domestic, that play a crucial role in the global war machine. The call to dismantle these bases is essential to shifting the global security paradigm toward demilitarization, where common security is prioritized and the safety of all is ensured.

"We don’t want the expense of an air force base in our city or the violence and weapons that come with it," said a Codepink Las Vegas organizer. "We want a safe community, free from dangerous war making."

U.S. foreign bases cost an estimated $80 billion annually—funds that could better support healthcare, education, and renewable energy. They largely contribute to ecological destruction, from coral reefs in Okinawa to contamination from toxic chemicals (PFAS/PFOS) that harm local water supplies and health. Bases bring violence, including sexual assault, and are often shielded by legal agreements that prevent justice. They can also increase local property taxes and cost of living, displacing communities.

The event will feature large wooden signs set up at the intersection, drawing attention to the presence of Nellis Air Force Base in the local community.

The demonstration is cosponsored by the Nevada Desert Experience.

